A message for the ‘I don’t know what’s in it’ brigade

A constant cry from people who refuse to be vaccinated is that they don’t know what’s in it – or that they do know what’s in it and it’s a microchip that can be activated by 5G to control people, but that’s another story.

On Reddit’s r/vaxxhappened forum, u/regian24 shared this image that might just set those people’s heads spinning.

This is the full image – with the enormous clue to the twist.

100% of humans who have consumed dihydrogen monoxide have either died or will die in the future. Do your research people!

Ram71

EVERYTHING IN EXISTENCE IS TECHNICALLY A CHEMICAL. These people, MY GOD. What the hell do they think is in Mountain Dew or sriracha or diet coke or ANYTHING ELSE. Idiots.

NothingAndNow111

Dihydrogen monoxide Oh, no not water. It also supposedly has urea, but they drink their own pee any ways.

Llamajael

Mine contains a lot of ethanol.

ylf_nac_i

Give this shit an award!

TheGhostofAristotle

I get rid of this every month, or at least part of it. But it keeps coming back! Plz help.

epictroll5

A Redditor named u/shillyshally said this –

Reduce the Stupid – good motto.

Not just for anti-vaxxers.

Source r/vaxxhappened Image r/vaxxhappened, kkolosov on Pixabay