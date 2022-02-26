‘You have five seconds to ruin a date, what do you do?’ – 18 perfectly terrible ideas

Life

There are thousands and thousands of articles and tips, online and off, about how to make a date go well. Wear something that makes you feel confident, choose an activity you both want to do, don’t steal their chips, etc.

But a Redditor named u/Background-Soil-6303 had a different question.

You have five seconds to ruin a date, what do you do?

Most people have either ruined a date or had one ruined, so there were plenty of ideas – some NSFW. We doubt all of these have been tried out, but we’re totally confident they’d work.

1.

Easy: I wear Crocs with socks.

CrazyLocoCoyote



2.

“So do you prefer Warhammer or League of Legends?”

98bookworth

3.

Walk in talking on the phone and as soon as you see her, say “OK baby gotta go… my next date is here”

gigibuffoon



4.

Start crying “I miss my ex so much.”

rhymes_with_chicken

5.

Be an asshole to the waiting staff.

Floating_Spooky_Head

6.

“First of all… I want six kids.”

ElegantPickle8179

7.

I put on my robe and wizard hat.

huffpaint



8.

If you’re looking for ideas: One time a guy leaned over and deeply smelled a lock of my hair within the first couple minutes of our meeting for the first time. I made up an excuse and left.

Chance-Election

9.

“You look way way better online.”

Dank300av



