This Irish TV news presenter was taking zero lies from the Russian ambassador and it’s brilliantly done

Irish TV news presenter David McCullagh has gone viral with this interview with Russian’s ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov.

The RTÉ Six One presenter drew huge praise on Twitter for the way he handled this exchange about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it’s very much worth six minutes of our time.

RTÉ Six One interview with Russia’s Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov | Live updates: https://t.co/65zqcDbQ9X pic.twitter.com/1y7QfJUkh7 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 25, 2022

“Why should our government entertain your presence here when you are acting as an apologist for slaughter?”

And the ambassador’s response.

“It’s a good question.”

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

1.

God this is good. https://t.co/3CBiubkro3 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 26, 2022

2.

This is how you do it. @mcculld is just world-class. https://t.co/OhNs5IDrJC — Mark Little (@marklittlenews) February 25, 2022

3.

Russian ambassador eaten alive on Irish television… https://t.co/98WgrXvTqX — Tom Doorley (@tomdoorley) February 25, 2022

4.

“Why should our government entertain your presence here when you’re acting as an apologist for slaughter?”@mcculld giving a masterclass that journalists worldwide should follow @donie @mrjamesob #Ukraine #UkraineRussia https://t.co/8ltO9s7tTo — Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) February 25, 2022

5.

An exposed liar attempting to defend the indefensible against a brilliant interviewer. Well done @mcculld https://t.co/YuiqRBeASu — Hugh Cahill (@hughcahill7) February 25, 2022

6.

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland humiliated and disgraced on @rtenews – superb journalism https://t.co/iV2pKyE87m — NeilMackay (@NeilMackay) February 25, 2022

7.

Don’t ever try to bullshit David McCullagh, especially if you’re trying to justify wholesale murder and mayhem. https://t.co/Oqgmoee3Oz — Donal O’Keeffe (@Donal_OKeeffe) February 25, 2022

8.

You need to watch this: this is how Russian apparatchiks should be interviewed. Glory to @mcculld https://t.co/LhnmpABvNm — Ben Tonra (@Bentonra) February 25, 2022

9.

This is journalism https://t.co/1QJUpGZB1v — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) February 25, 2022

To conclude …

Not sure how neutral Ireland is any more after @mcculld just murdered the Russian ambassador on live TV https://t.co/sXovBuIcWC — 𝙂𝙤𝙙 𝙃𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨 𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙜𝙨 (@vanillatary) February 25, 2022

