This Irish TV news presenter was taking zero lies from the Russian ambassador and it’s brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2022

Irish TV news presenter David McCullagh has gone viral with this interview with Russian’s ambassador to Ireland, Yuriy Filatov.

The RTÉ Six One presenter drew huge praise on Twitter for the way he handled this exchange about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it’s very much worth six minutes of our time.

“Why should our government entertain your presence here when you are acting as an apologist for slaughter?”

And the ambassador’s response.

“It’s a good question.”

And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it.

To conclude …

Source Twitter @rtenews YouTube RTE