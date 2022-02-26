Boris Johnson mocking the idea of armed conflict returning to Europe is quite the watch

News

This clip of Boris Johnson giving evidence to MPs last November went wildly viral for reasons that are about to become obvious.

It’s the prime minister responding to concerns about defence cuts from Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP and chairman of the Commons’ defence select committee.

“The old concepts of fighting big tank battles on European land mass are over,” said Boris Johnson last November, as he mocked the idea of armed conflict returning to Europe. pic.twitter.com/81uUyOcSDJ — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 25, 2022

Not just what he was saying, you might think, but the way that he said it.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response to the clip, which (at the time I write this) has been watched nearly 2.5 million times.

Watch this and tell me we are in safe hands. https://t.co/4AhUbmJAYa — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 25, 2022

This recent argument between @Tobias_Ellwood and @BorisJohnson is absolutely jaw dropping, and shows how little the prime minister and his advisors understood Putin and his ambitions https://t.co/OftEEuu3lW — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 25, 2022

This is the man who calls his opposition: ‘Captain Hindsight’. https://t.co/MdNqatzjZM — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 25, 2022

Winston Churchill served in the military. The only service associated with Boris Johnson is that of drinks served at “work” events. We can do better. The world is too dangerous to have a buffoon in Downing St https://t.co/vWuavZcKN1 — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 25, 2022

In one word.

READ MORE

Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov