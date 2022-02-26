News

Boris Johnson mocking the idea of armed conflict returning to Europe is quite the watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 26th, 2022

This clip of Boris Johnson giving evidence to MPs last November went wildly viral for reasons that are about to become obvious.

It’s the prime minister responding to concerns about defence cuts from Tobias Ellwood, the Conservative MP and chairman of the Commons’ defence select committee.

Not just what he was saying, you might think, but the way that he said it.

And here are just a few of the things people said in response to the clip, which (at the time I write this) has been watched nearly 2.5 million times.

In one word.

Source Twitter @AdamBienkov