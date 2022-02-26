13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit (and occasionally elsewhere) this week.

1. ‘My daughter might be a bit accident-prone’

(via)

2. ‘Thanks, Apple. I’ll let her know’

(via)

3. ‘Perchance’

(via)

4. ‘I didn’t think I’d actually lose in a hide a seek game with my nephew… (told him to pose for a pic)’

(via)

5. ‘Got Chinese food for dinner, this was my fortune’

(via)

6. ‘This might just be the wildest thing I’ve seen yet while house hunting’

(via)

7. ‘At least they took care to spell my name correctly …’

(via)

8. ‘Unspoken Finnish social rules on full display’

(via)

9. ‘My wife is Mexican’

(via)

10. ‘A friend noticed this walking around Vancouver’

(via)

11. ‘Been looking for a cricket for two days…wife just showed me this’

(via)

12. ‘Does anyone have an idea how long it takes to download a 16 million TB file?’

(via)

13. ‘Uncanny Resemblance’

(via)

Source Reddit r/funny