This story about keeping tampons in socks just gets better and better

With a name like hers, it’s possible that TikToker Veronica O’Phelan has kissed the Blarney Stone, because she certainly has a gift for storytelling.

For example, this story about her grandpa is, frankly, mindblowing, and the way she tells it is just note perfect.

But the story we most want you to see and hear is about the time she and her sister were in a car accident during their high school years. Don’t worry – the only thing hurt is a hospital’s reputation.

The video has been viewed more than six million times, gathered more than a million likes and thousands of comments. Here’s a taste of what those have been like.

a.limo13 had this shrewd observation.

Veronica is memorable enough on TikTok – we suspect she’s literally unforgettable in real life. In fact, we love her TikToks, but when she writes the memoirs, we’re pre-ordering that bad boy.

Follow her for more laugh-out-loud anecdotes.

