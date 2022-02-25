This story about keeping tampons in socks just gets better and better
With a name like hers, it’s possible that TikToker Veronica O’Phelan has kissed the Blarney Stone, because she certainly has a gift for storytelling.
For example, this story about her grandpa is, frankly, mindblowing, and the way she tells it is just note perfect.
@virtusicona #grandpa #familymemories #bear #howdowereportthisandtowho ♬ original sound – Veronica O’Phelan
But the story we most want you to see and hear is about the time she and her sister were in a car accident during their high school years. Don’t worry – the only thing hurt is a hospital’s reputation.
@virtusicona I still used that hiding spot for many years \ud83d\ude0c #caraccident #childhoodmemorie ♬ original sound – Veronica O’Phelan
The video has been viewed more than six million times, gathered more than a million likes and thousands of comments. Here’s a taste of what those have been like.
a.limo13 had this shrewd observation.
Veronica is memorable enough on TikTok – we suspect she’s literally unforgettable in real life. In fact, we love her TikToks, but when she writes the memoirs, we’re pre-ordering that bad boy.
