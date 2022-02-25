This job candidate had a supremely satisfying response to the ‘worst interview ever’

Life

We’ve had a few rubbish job interviews in the past (and if we’re being brutally honest, it was often us being a bit rubbish).

But occasionally they’ve been rubbish because the person doing the interview was just so awful (for reasons too many and various to go into here).

We only mention this after Redditor yu/LazyMLouie

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

‘I have a better idea. Keep your phone nearby and text him “almost there” every hour ‘Make him wait like he made you wait ‘Then when he realizes you’re not coming say “I like making my employer wait to see if they’re patient”

JoshSweat ‘Thank you I’m definitely doing this.’

LazyMLouie ‘Glad you saw what a jerk he is.’

Broad_Comfortable_10 ‘I love you. ‘Edit: let career services know he is lying about the wage.’

butlesslame

Source Reddit u/LazyMLouie H/T BoredPanda