This eye-popping ‘full human size owl costume’ for sale is making people’s head swivel

Latest in an occasional series, ‘second hand advert of the week’ goes to this, a ‘full human size owl costume’ which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was shared by @nocontextFBUK and, well, look at the state of this.

And here it is in terrifying close-up.

Taking the picture while doing the washing up really is the icing on this particular cake.

Want to go interview barry now to see if he was ever convinced by the owl costume — millystargirl (@millystargirl) February 24, 2022

Lots more 'No Context UK Facebook' on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @NoContextFBUK