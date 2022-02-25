Weird World

This eye-popping ‘full human size owl costume’ for sale is making people’s head swivel

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2022

Latest in an occasional series, ‘second hand advert of the week’ goes to this, a ‘full human size owl costume’ which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become obvious.

It was shared by @nocontextFBUK and, well, look at the state of this.

And here it is in terrifying close-up.

Taking the picture while doing the washing up really is the icing on this particular cake.

