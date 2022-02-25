Weird World

This entitled customer’s outrageous refund request got the glorious response it deserved

John Plunkett. Updated February 25th, 2022

Over on Twitter the Comedy Station Comedy Club in Blackpool – @blackpoolcomedy on Twitter – has gone viral after it shared this customer’s outrageous response for a ticket refund.

They said they wanted their money back because they were unable to travel from Hull to Blackpool because it was no longer safe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The complaint is jaw-dropping enough but the blistering (and hilarious) response makes it even better.

And here’s the exchange in full, beginning with the initial complaint.

Here’s the club’s response.

And this is what they had to say to that.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

You can follow @blackpoolcomedy on Twitter here, and their official website is over here.

