This entitled customer’s outrageous refund request got the glorious response it deserved

Over on Twitter the Comedy Station Comedy Club in Blackpool – @blackpoolcomedy on Twitter – has gone viral after it shared this customer’s outrageous response for a ticket refund.

They said they wanted their money back because they were unable to travel from Hull to Blackpool because it was no longer safe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The complaint is jaw-dropping enough but the blistering (and hilarious) response makes it even better.

We genuinely didn’t think we’d need to say this, but Russia moving troops into Ukraine does not entitle you to a refund, no matter how abusive you are to our Box Office staff. As far as we’re aware, Russia hasn’t invaded Hull yet 🤦🏻‍♂️#entitledmuch pic.twitter.com/2E4gBST3nm — Comedy Station Comedy Club (@blackpoolcomedy) February 24, 2022

And here’s the exchange in full, beginning with the initial complaint.

Here’s the club’s response.

And this is what they had to say to that.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

This is fucking magnificent, well worth the read: https://t.co/iKB9m80K9L — Bethany Black twitch.tv/beffernieblack (@BeffernieBlack) February 24, 2022

I'm a little disappointed that you didn't engage with Putin to discuss Comedy Station refunds in the event of him invading a country that is just *checks map* 1750 miles away. — Rich W (@RichLFC38) February 24, 2022

We have to assume someone is working up a new comedy character at this point. Anything else is…. https://t.co/QTjG8wO9Am — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 25, 2022

I would very much like to see the solicitor's advice — Liz Babb (@classytart) February 24, 2022

This is beautiful https://t.co/evKjOMlyaD — 🇬🇧 ʟᴀʀʀʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴘᴀᴜʟ 🇬🇧 (@larryandpaul) February 25, 2022

You can follow @blackpoolcomedy on Twitter here, and their official website is over here.

Source Twitter @blackpoolcomedy