This ad break during CNN’s live coverage of Ukraine was such a terrible juxtaposition

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2022

This moment from CNN’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone viral because it was such a terrible juxtaposition.

Apparently it’s called a ‘squeeze back’ – when you cut to an ad but you keep your live programming on air at the same time – and CNN has said it will stop doing it for now to prevent another such moment.

Applebee’s has also pulled its advertising from CNN to prevent a reoccurrence, and said the ad should never have been used in that way.

And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened on CNN.

Source Twitter @barstoolWSD