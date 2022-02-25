This ad break during CNN’s live coverage of Ukraine was such a terrible juxtaposition

News

This moment from CNN’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone viral because it was such a terrible juxtaposition.

This is just brutal timing pic.twitter.com/n4MeLZZ3Xt — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) February 24, 2022

Apparently it’s called a ‘squeeze back’ – when you cut to an ad but you keep your live programming on air at the same time – and CNN has said it will stop doing it for now to prevent another such moment.

Applebee’s has also pulled its advertising from CNN to prevent a reoccurrence, and said the ad should never have been used in that way.

WW3 sponsored by Applebees. We’re living in an episode of South Park. pic.twitter.com/Ex5MTM2krr — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 24, 2022

And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened on CNN.

This transition entirely fucked me up pic.twitter.com/9cmfU4hc8x — Ryan Masri (@ryanmasri_) July 6, 2020

