This ad break during CNN’s live coverage of Ukraine was such a terrible juxtaposition

This moment from CNN’s coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gone viral because it was such a terrible juxtaposition.
This is just brutal timing pic.twitter.com/n4MeLZZ3Xt
— whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) February 24, 2022
Apparently it’s called a ‘squeeze back’ – when you cut to an ad but you keep your live programming on air at the same time – and CNN has said it will stop doing it for now to prevent another such moment.
Applebee’s has also pulled its advertising from CNN to prevent a reoccurrence, and said the ad should never have been used in that way.
WW3 sponsored by Applebees.
We’re living in an episode of South Park.
— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 24, 2022
And it’s not the first time this sort of thing has happened on CNN.
This transition entirely fucked me up pic.twitter.com/9cmfU4hc8x
— Ryan Masri (@ryanmasri_) July 6, 2020
