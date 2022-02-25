Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

Twitter

We wish we could make the news better, but we can’t. If we could, it would be borderline criminal to spend our time posting viral cat videos and memes about Boris Johnson.

All we can do is share these tweets that provided us with, if not exactly a distraction, certainly a welcome bright moment.

We hope you enjoy them too.

1.

HISTORICAL FACT: Henry VIII’s second wife, Anne Boleyn was tried and found guilty of treason. However, her brother Wom was found not guilty so went free. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) February 23, 2022

2.

Me if you eat a donut a lil too close pic.twitter.com/PUS31UIcWP — DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) February 18, 2022

3.

For sale: baby’s NFT, never funged. — Jo (@jo_bromilow) February 19, 2022

4.

Whenever I pour myself a glass of wine at home, I like to pretend I’m a lady detective whose personal life is a mess. — Ingrid Oliver (@ingridoliver100) February 18, 2022

5.

That lesser well known Welsh singer pic.twitter.com/J1w3RvlgwS — joe heenan (@joeheenan) February 20, 2022

6.

My daughter is absolutely heartbroken 😭

She left her favourite doll on the 8.07 London Paddington to Oxford yesterday

If anyone sees it……just burn it

…Or bury it in a field pic.twitter.com/gopsyGEqDg — DanRarts (@danro_art) February 19, 2022

7.

8.

9.

We used to pay real money for ringtones and now if my phone makes a noise it ruins my day — Jeff Computers (@JeffMyspace) February 18, 2022

10.

when you’ve kicked the football over the fence into Old Man Mourinho’s garden one too many times pic.twitter.com/GpKsXfAvX1 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 19, 2022

11.

It's more of a comment than a questionpic.twitter.com/SRb4uSmJlN — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) February 19, 2022

12.