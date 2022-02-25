People have been trying to ‘name the pop group’ and these 17 are the top of the charts
Just because the PM has a terrible track record of lying, being sacked for lying, lying to parliament, and lying to his wives and girlfriends, doesn’t mean his entire family is terrible. Some of them aren’t the best, though.
In a not necessarily unconnected tweet, the very funny @miffythegamer asked Twitter to help name this pop group.
Name the pop group. pic.twitter.com/gP7sdOyKf1
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 21, 2022
As you could probably have predicted, not all the responses were safe for work – but we thought you’d still like to see them.
1.
The Von Krapp Family Singers https://t.co/pPQf1FaReA
— Mitch Benn 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) February 21, 2022
2.
Insane Clown Posse https://t.co/knAGVdYyP2
— Matho (@MathoInc) February 21, 2022
3.
Earth, Wind and should be Fired https://t.co/6i6bYQ6dw2
— Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) February 21, 2022
4.
Four Dumb Blondes. https://t.co/ctOuLk4YET
— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) February 21, 2022
5.
Fund Boy Three https://t.co/PI3IDp65I3
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 21, 2022
6.
The Grifters https://t.co/JUTHg163FO
— Flic Everett (@fliceverett) February 21, 2022
7.
The Below Average White Band https://t.co/0M9rg3Jkfc
— Codename: Gary 7 (@Supervisor1_9_4) February 21, 2022
8.
The Four Toffs
— Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 21, 2022
9.
BOZONE https://t.co/vzBvvy36tj
— Annabel Giles 💙🇪🇺 (@Annabel_Giles) February 21, 2022