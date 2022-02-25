It’s hard to say whose day was made worse by this pizza catastrophe

Life

When someone tries to carry too many things at once, it’s called a ‘lazy man’s load’, because they’re usually trying to avoid making more trips.

Well, this woman got an unexpected trip with her lazy man’s load – and it didn’t just ruin her day.

The comments on u/SnackishRaccoon‘s post explained why the server looked like this –

Which is also why it ended up on u/WatchPeopleDieInside.

Why is she carrying all of them at once? Her fault & her fault only.

SaltySoldier21

“Watch out for the garbage can.” Customer proceeds to walk into the garbage can.

SteelRidge

That’s the face of someone who asked if she needed help and she insisted no lol.

WelcomeFormer

I work at a pizza place. Theres been so many times I’ve offered to help someone bring out a big order, and they say no, just to make 3 trips to their car from our counter. Man, I don’t mind helping you, I haven’t seen the sunlight in 6 hours, I just want 30 seconds of outside time if we’re being honest.

DHThrowawayy

But this is the real reason the poor pizza guy looked defeated.

This is Domino’s. They have to remake all those pizzas now.

SatansCatfish

There’s a whole page for everything that’s covered. Human stupidity outside of their direct view is covered. Like, if you got stuck in traffic and the pizza got cold, they’ll make you a new one.

I_Get_Paid_to_Shill

In all the discussion about whose fault it was and the poor guy having to fix it, most people lost sight of the truly important point, but not u/w0wagain.

Are the pizzas ok?

But the best comment came from u/Man0FTomorrow.

You can’t knock down just one Domino.

Source u/WatchPeopleDieInside Image Screengrab