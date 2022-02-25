This cat TikTok has gone viral because it’s a perfect action pawtrait
When you’re a professional cat photographer, you can come up with creative ways to get that extra-special shot. Nils Jacobi, who goes by the name FurryFritz on TikTok has shared hundreds of wonderful photos of his cats Fritz, Kleine, Frederic and Lissy by doing just that.
Here’s a little insight, using Lissy and a piece of string, into how to get a great action shot.
@furryfritz Action! 😼 #furryfritz #catographer #cats #mainecoon #slowmotion ♬ The Time Is Now (John Cena) – WWE & John Cena & Tha Trademarc
She looks fierce in both senses of the word.
TikTok users thought so too.
And if you thought this required special equipment –
So, we’re all trying this, right?
Because Nils is so good and his cats are so fabulous, here are a few more clips of them for your entertainment.
@furryfritz Butt in yo face 😹 #furryfritz #catographer #cats #wrestlemania #wweraw ♬ Inside Their Head – TT remix
@furryfritz New glass table battles in the making! #furryfritz #catographer #cats #catasmr ♬ original sound – furryfritz
@furryfritz Some of my Cat photos edited vs unedited 📸😻 #furryfritz #catographer #catphotography #beforeafter #cats #photoshop ♬ son original – ryadoug
If cats and great photography are your thing, give Nils a follow.
READ MORE
This cat expertly herding these four dogs is hilarious, next-level stuff
Source @furryfritz Image Screengrab