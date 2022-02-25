This cat TikTok has gone viral because it’s a perfect action pawtrait

Animals

When you’re a professional cat photographer, you can come up with creative ways to get that extra-special shot. Nils Jacobi, who goes by the name FurryFritz on TikTok has shared hundreds of wonderful photos of his cats Fritz, Kleine, Frederic and Lissy by doing just that.

Here’s a little insight, using Lissy and a piece of string, into how to get a great action shot.

She looks fierce in both senses of the word.

TikTok users thought so too.

And if you thought this required special equipment –

So, we’re all trying this, right?

Because Nils is so good and his cats are so fabulous, here are a few more clips of them for your entertainment.

If cats and great photography are your thing, give Nils a follow.

READ MORE

This cat expertly herding these four dogs is hilarious, next-level stuff

Source @furryfritz Image Screengrab