This cat expertly herding these four dogs is hilarious, next-level stuff

There are five animals in this video but only one winner. And it’s none of the four dogs.

‘Cat herding the dogs,’ said hiyame who shared the video over on Reddit. And it’s hilarious, next-level stuff.

And here are our favourite things people said about it (especially the first comment!).

‘Haha I love how he does a quick stretch to warm up first.’

Dragonadventures101 ‘More like sharpening its claws.’

MrPuffer23 ‘Then he sits down at the end and looks satisfied as only a cat can do.’

agent_max_the_mick ‘Cat: “GET OUT! This is my ‘me time’ back here!”

Davotk ‘I’m more amazed at the lush green grass with that many dogs.’

XDGUBSX

To conclude …

“Playtime is OVER!”

srocan

Source Reddit u/hiyame