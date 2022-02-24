News

The government’s latest scramble for a Brexit benefit is a study into reintroducing imperial measures

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2022

You might remember that the new Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg, had to ask Sun readers to share what they thought were benefits of Brexit.

Since increased trade, better international relations and unicorn poo for every rose grower are all off the table, the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills has come up with a cunning plan, and it might actually involve turnips*.

*buying them by the pound instead of the kilo

It looks as though Mr. Rees-Mogg has forgotten the Government Efficiency part of his remit.

The plan received exactly the reception you’d expect.

James O’Malley pointed out the silver lining.

