The government’s latest scramble for a Brexit benefit is a study into reintroducing imperial measures

You might remember that the new Minister of State for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency, Jacob Rees-Mogg, had to ask Sun readers to share what they thought were benefits of Brexit.

Since increased trade, better international relations and unicorn poo for every rose grower are all off the table, the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills has come up with a cunning plan, and it might actually involve turnips*.

*buying them by the pound instead of the kilo

Brexit: Government to launch study on economic benefits of reintroducing Imperial unitshttps://t.co/HGDzt7Ia5d — Jon Stone (@joncstone) February 23, 2022

It looks as though Mr. Rees-Mogg has forgotten the Government Efficiency part of his remit.

Yet another colossal waste of time and money… Joke country https://t.co/tYfacnDBFh — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 23, 2022

The plan received exactly the reception you’d expect.

1.

Mogg is the very definition of a Ladybird libertarian. A knickerbockered man-child whose head is stuck permanently in butt crack of Neverland Edwardian England. This is a properly insane idea backed by the village idiot of Westminster politics.https://t.co/YAstJiHLp4 — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 23, 2022

2.

I think this might be the single stupidest idea ever conceived by this government, and that is really saying something. https://t.co/YvHc5R0n8l — Caroline Dodds Pennock (@carolinepennock) February 23, 2022

3.

Jacob Rees Mogg says a study to look at bringing back imperial measures would only cost a few thousand guineas. https://t.co/VNc8WCwUXy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 23, 2022

4.

The British government: we hate virtue signalling!!!! Also the British government : https://t.co/BnDtiNh45V — big down-under limes (@Beardynoise) February 23, 2022

5.

I don’t object to Rees-Mogg wasting his own time (damage limitation) but wasting that of our excellent civil servants in this nonsense is ludicrous: Government to launch study on economic benefits of reintroducing imperial units https://t.co/TfgfLKwKSN — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) February 23, 2022

6.

I think if we're going to go back to Imperial measurements (which we're not because it's insane) we should go the whole hog and also go back to black and white telly and hoops on sticks.

Only then will we teach the EU the lesson they deserve! — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) February 23, 2022

7.

This is a ridiculous waste of public groats. https://t.co/6fiftEBrgV — You can call me Q (from a safe distance) (@QuintinForbes) February 23, 2022

8.

“And, as part of our Build Backwards Better plan, we’re giving every household in the UK a donkey and a harpsichord.” https://t.co/PscpMi7Lwe — Jason Hazeley (@JasonHazeley) February 23, 2022

9.

10.

This is brilliant. I knew that the appointment of ⁦@Jacob_Rees_Mogg⁩ would help descend the reputation of Brexit further into farce… but THIS is just a gift on a silver platter for us. https://t.co/GRpVsA8rob — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 23, 2022

11.

Just completed the study. The results are: imperial units suck https://t.co/JZOWPASojW — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) February 23, 2022

12.

Can Rees-Mogg just hurry up and recommend a return to pounds, shillings & pence please? I want to do a joke about his brain on Lsd — Stuart Houghton in normal human form (@stuarthoughton) February 23, 2022

13.

I for one will not be satisfied until they undecimalize the currency. I want to go down the shops and have everything be priced at 4-3-9 or 5/9d. That's how it was when the bin men were proper hard and the petrol had lead in it. I want my ashes stored in a jar of Bovril https://t.co/PVHoCqWiNW — Nate (@inthesedeserts) February 23, 2022

14.

Patrick Minford has run the numbers and found that conservatively, the UK should now overtake the US as the world's largest economy sometime before Saint Crispin's Day. https://t.co/VxT8f6oKNe — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 23, 2022

15.

Give them an inch and they’ll take a yard. https://t.co/5t61Mqsemi — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) February 23, 2022

16.

It's not even the case that there was "an EU ban on the use of Imperial units for markings" that the Business Minister speaks of: what was banned was using Imperial units only without also showing the metric equivalent. You really can't trust these people 2.54 cm. https://t.co/C6dD540R3p — Chris Grey (@chrisgreybrexit) February 23, 2022

James O’Malley pointed out the silver lining.

This is obviously completely ludicrous, but rather than be furious at what a stupid idea it is, I’m just going to heavily sigh at the fact that the government is clearly utterly exhausted and running on fumes until there’s a general election or a new leader. https://t.co/o4ByzMmI9a — James O'Malley (@Psythor) February 23, 2022

