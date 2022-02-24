News

Russian TV’s blatantly faked clip of Ukrainian ‘aggression’ convinced nobody – 9 sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 24th, 2022

Even before Putin had sent ‘peacekeeping’ troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, the international community predicted that Russia would launch false flag attacks – self-inflicted trauma to blame on Ukraine.

Unfortunately, this morning’s horrific attack by Russia is all too real. Before that had begun, Janis Kluge, an expert in European-Russian relations, shared a clip of an alleged shelling attack on Russian journalists.

It’s quite something – in the same way as a Luis Suarez fall just inside the box is quite something.

To paraphrase Les Dennis – if that’s real, I’ll give you the money myself.

Tweeters had a few things to say about it, and these capture the tone.

To put it another way –

Source Janis Kluge Image Screengrab