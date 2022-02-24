Russian TV’s blatantly faked clip of Ukrainian ‘aggression’ convinced nobody – 9 sceptical responses

News

Even before Putin had sent ‘peacekeeping’ troops into Donetsk and Luhansk, the international community predicted that Russia would launch false flag attacks – self-inflicted trauma to blame on Ukraine.

Unfortunately, this morning’s horrific attack by Russia is all too real. Before that had begun, Janis Kluge, an expert in European-Russian relations, shared a clip of an alleged shelling attack on Russian journalists.

It’s quite something – in the same way as a Luis Suarez fall just inside the box is quite something.

Russian TV with alleged shelling of journalists by #Ukraine. Judge for yourself how convincing you find it. pic.twitter.com/MjN6yzgsxo — Janis Kluge (@jakluge) February 23, 2022

To paraphrase Les Dennis – if that’s real, I’ll give you the money myself.

Tweeters had a few things to say about it, and these capture the tone.

1.

Least convincing thing I've seen since a man in a market in Jakarta tried to sell me a "genuine Rolex watch" – for a pound. https://t.co/dpKiIWdyoT — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 23, 2022

2.

fucking sweet, syfy are showing cloverfield vs megashark 3 https://t.co/8z2EkhDYhH — Gwastraff Amser (@GwastraffA) February 23, 2022

3.

Fully expecting Daniel Craig, or Rowan Atkinson.. or maybe even Sacha Baron Cohen, to jump out and tell them to stop running the tape or something https://t.co/RKJAuISZks — Jack Mendel 🗞️ (@Mendelpol) February 23, 2022

4.

I’ve been saying for years that “there’s no such thing as crisis actors” and “nobody does false flag attacks these days”, yet here we are with the world’s worst acting in the face of the world’s tiniest artillery round. pic.twitter.com/JGCgcz8LPu — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 23, 2022

5.

“Tell them you’re being shelled… Now do a bit of a run!” https://t.co/JATbXudpqX pic.twitter.com/hWn5lH9iN0 — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) February 23, 2022

6.

It’s so incredibly budget. Like an action movie you downloaded off Wish. https://t.co/uNdYZo7rDJ — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 23, 2022

7.

Come on #Russia, this is just getting silly now — are people actually being paid to do this? https://t.co/YCOkIe3Ja9 — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 23, 2022

8.

This has great 90s Doctor Who fan video vibes. https://t.co/oSzBS8xeAv — Jonny Morris (@jonnymorris1973) February 23, 2022

9.

I've seen Civil War reenactments more convincing than this https://t.co/MJW3oQpL0f — Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) February 23, 2022

To put it another way –

