Jess Phillips schooled James Cleverly over party funding and the look on his face is 10/10

The issue of political party funding and the urgent need to be as transparent as possible about where the money is coming from has become very much a live issue, for reasons which we presumably don’t need to go into here.

Despite Boris Johnson telling MPs the Conservative party does not raise money from Russian oligarchs, donations from those with Russian business links or dual nationality boost the Tories.

We mention it because Labour MP Jess Phillips clashed with Conservative MP and minister for Europe and North America James Cleverly over the topic on ITV’s Peston last night. And it’s fair to say it didn’t end entirely well for Cleverly.

“If you were to be fully transparent, you’d be found wanting” “Have you got any evidence for that?” Watch @jessphillips and @JamesCleverly clash over Russian money in the UK. #Peston pic.twitter.com/QYLUT5JXLF — Peston (@itvpeston) February 23, 2022

Ooof. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Well said @jessphillips Cleverly didn't have a leg to stand on. — anne juliff (@patanna) February 23, 2022

Watch @jessphillips absolutely take @JamesCleverly to the cleaners over Russian money. Cleverly tries to play ignorant & disinterested… which is a very bad look given the seriousness of the situation. pic.twitter.com/xNb7YQiCRe — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 24, 2022

Funniest bit was Peston and Hunt trying to keep straight faces as she completely annihilated Cleverly — Sheila Atter (@cesky2000) February 23, 2022

There's nothing sweeter than watching Jess Phillips roasting James Cleverly.

She just verbally castrated him with the precision of a brain surgeon.

I love Jess Phillips and I don't care who knows it😁#strongwomen#Peston — ziggy (@Karenlovecheese) February 24, 2022

Don’t know if you’re aware of this James,you’ve been in government for the last 12 years🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 brilliant Jess — Leslie Henderson💙 (@hoxtonlad48) February 23, 2022

Oh dear Labour MP Jess Phillips just pulled James Cleverley’s pants down on national television…#Peston https://t.co/jbhkPiI2NT — David (@Zero_4) February 23, 2022

