Jess Phillips schooled James Cleverly over party funding and the look on his face is 10/10

John Plunkett. Updated February 24th, 2022

The issue of political party funding and the urgent need to be as transparent as possible about where the money is coming from has become very much a live issue, for reasons which we presumably don’t need to go into here.

Despite Boris Johnson telling MPs the Conservative party does not raise money from Russian oligarchs, donations from those with Russian business links or dual nationality boost the Tories.

We mention it because Labour MP Jess Phillips clashed with Conservative MP and minister for Europe and North America James Cleverly over the topic on ITV’s Peston last night. And it’s fair to say it didn’t end entirely well for Cleverly.

Ooof. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

