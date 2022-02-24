Freedom Day, masks and long Covid – 14 favourite takes on the pandemic

Twitter

At the time of writing, today is the effective end of Covid-19 regulations in England, to be followed fairly soon by the rest of the UK.

If you test positive for the coronavirus, you will no longer be legally obliged to self-isolate – though the advice to do so continues for a few more weeks.

Despite that, most people are aware that the pandemic isn’t over, and these tweets show what they think about that.

1.

Any new zombie movies that want to be believable need to include random people who walk directly up to zombies & get bitten on purpose because they think getting bitten will help them build immunity against being bitten. They also need to mock people trying to avoid being bitten. — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) February 20, 2022

2.

Disappointing to read that 'Freedom Day' in the UK will not apply to surgeons who will still be required to wash their hands and wear masks. It's time patients learned to live with postoperative infections. — RS Archer (@archer_rs) February 21, 2022

3.

They've worked out the wasp sting vaccine trick lads. Back to the drawing board. pic.twitter.com/uHYxW1ouBD — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 16, 2022

4.

have you tried not drinking your own piss pic.twitter.com/aUhZHRnKBB — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 22, 2022

5.

Covid is the reason I've not worked out for the last 24 years. — Nathalie Antonia (@natsantonia) February 23, 2022

6.

The RN who does my Botox just told me she knows a doctor who will prescribe ivermectin if anyone I know gets covid. I’m glad she’s so good at her job and couldn’t see my reaction — rogue scone (@fckboyseatpizza) February 1, 2022

7.

after a period of isolation Covid has now fully recovered from Liz Truss — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 8, 2022

8.

Being with me is like having long Covid – you feel awful and you never know when it’s gonna end — Jonesy The Beautiful Idiot 🇨🇦 (@VikingJonesy) February 2, 2022

9.

Annnd were back! Welcome to season 3 of Is It Allergies Or Covid — Christine Vinard (@ChristineVinard) February 16, 2022

10.

Ok I’ll bite, what’s the coronavirus — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) February 24, 2022

11.

I don’t understand why masks aren’t popular. You don’t have to wear makeup, you can pretend to be a ninja, if you don’t feel like going to something you can send a lookalike in your place.. what’s not to love — Brosephine Wires (@JoParkerBear) February 16, 2022

12.

I hear Carrie Johnson is very much hoping she doesn’t catch Covid. She has poor enough taste as it is. — Mrs Nigel Farage (@MrsNigel) February 20, 2022

13.

are🇬🇧you🇬🇧even🇬🇧british🇬🇧if🇬🇧you🇬🇧don’t🇬🇧celebrate🇬🇧the🇬🇧end🇬🇧of🇬🇧covid🇬🇧restrictions🇬🇧by🇬🇧ingesting🇬🇧bunting🇬🇧and🇬🇧self-immolating🇬🇧in🇬🇧a🇬🇧wicker🇬🇧captain🇬🇧tom🇬🇧 — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) February 19, 2022

14.

COVID Season 3 is getting really lazy with the writing. Throwing in storms, wars and teasing the deaths of long running characters are clearly just the writers baiting the audience with Twitter headlines whilst the producers have lost control of the main storyline. — Ben Williams (@wenbbilliams) February 20, 2022

