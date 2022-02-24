Donald Trump thought US troops were landing in Ukraine and you’ll be facepalming into next week

News

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to call Fox News, mostly to attack Joe Biden and tell everyone who Russia definitely wouldn’t be invading Ukraine if he was still in the White House.

We mention it only because of this extraordinary moment when the former President chastised Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham for saying on air that Americans had landed in Ukraine.

And, well, best have a listen for yourself.

OMG. After Ingraham mentions that Russian forces are reportedly engaged in an amphibious attack, Trump says, “you told me about the amphibious attack by Americans. You shouldn’t be saying that … they should do that secretly.” “No. That was the Russians,” Ingraham corrects him. pic.twitter.com/dG6l5mPBK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

There’s two ends to a stick, one is the right end and the other is the Trump end.

JUST IN: Trump just called into Fox attacking President Biden and falsely saying that American troops just conducted an “amphibious attack” in Ukraine. Laura Ingraham shut him down: “No. That was the Russians.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 24, 2022

More important: as Russian invades Ukraine, the primetime host on Fox is calling a Ukraine plea for peace ‘pathetic’ and ‘defeated.’ But no one in the media will accurately call Fox a propaganda network. https://t.co/3SUsRzLVYL — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 24, 2022

Trump thought US troops were fighting Russians in Ukraine. Try to wrap your mind around that for a second. https://t.co/OXg6qZ1yeJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

He's nothing if not consistently a moron https://t.co/bix1Surwsp — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 24, 2022

Dumbest man ever to have been president, and it's not even close https://t.co/yykTMMVgyW — Patterico (@Patterico) February 24, 2022

To conclude …

this is really remarkable https://t.co/OXg6qZ1yeJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2022

Source Twitter @atrupar