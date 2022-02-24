News

Donald Trump thought US troops were landing in Ukraine and you’ll be facepalming into next week

February 24th, 2022

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule to call Fox News, mostly to attack Joe Biden and tell everyone who Russia definitely wouldn’t be invading Ukraine if he was still in the White House.

We mention it only because of this extraordinary moment when the former President chastised Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham for saying on air that Americans had landed in Ukraine.

And, well, best have a listen for yourself.

There’s two ends to a stick, one is the right end and the other is the Trump end.

