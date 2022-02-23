The UK’s Russia sanctions didn’t live up to the hype – 23 responses that are stronger than the measures

News

In response to Russia’s blatant invasion of Ukraine under the banner of sending in ‘peacekeeping forces’ to protect Donetsk and Luhansk, countries and regions have launched a range of sanctions.

Germany was first off the blocks when it pressed pause on the highly lucrative Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which may well prove to be very useful leverage in any future negotiations.

Breaking: Germany has announced it is cancelling the new $10bn Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) February 22, 2022

The EU swiftly got agreement from its members for a very punishing range of sanctions. They announced a ban on all Russian bond trades and any commercial exchanges with the two disputed areas, as well as a travel ban on almost 400 individuals and a widespread freeze of Russian assets.

Wow! EU sanctions Russian sovereign debt. This adds to German halt of Nord Stream 2. And for good measure EU sanctions 351 Russian “lawmakers” who voted to recognize DNR & LNR https://t.co/NnXQbFxiSH — Paul Massaro (@apmassaro3) February 22, 2022

The US took a similar approach, with President Biden commenting –

‘Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours? This is a flagrant violation of international law, and it demands a firm response from the international community.’

While those and others, such as Japan and Australia, pulled no punches, the UK was far more lenient.

After warning that any Russian escalation of its intimidation tactics against Ukraine would trigger an extremely puntiive set of sanctions, the UK’s response was definitely a damp squib.

BREAKING: The UK is sanctioning 5 Russian banks (Rossiya Bank, IS bank, General Bank, Promsviazbank, Black Sea bank) and 3 oligarchs: Igor and Boris Rotenberg, and Gennadiy Timchenko. Pretty tepid if you ask me. The oligarchs have been on the US sanctions list since 2018 — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) February 22, 2022

Barely a slap on the wrist. Boris Johnson talked the talk, while the walk draped itself across a bench like Jacob Rees-Mogg after a heavy lunch.

Vladimir Putin has violated Ukrainian sovereignty and international law. We will immediately institute a package of sanctions targeting Russian economic interests. It's absolutely vital that the conquest of a European country should not succeed and that Putin should fail. pic.twitter.com/ojccvMWqtY — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 22, 2022

MPs on both sides of the House immediately called for greater sanctions, perhaps taking as tough a stance as removing Russia’s PS5 privileges or not letting them borrow the car.

Plenty of MPs, including some Tories, are making it obvious in the Commons they don't think the UK sanctions match the PM's rhetoric and don't go far enough — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 22, 2022

Is that it? Sanctioning 5 banks and 3 oligarchs suggests the Government cares more about protecting Tory party donations and London’s laundromat than it does about imposing meaningful sanctions against Moscow#Ukrainecrisis — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) February 22, 2022

Govt sanctions on Putin/Russia must go further and harder. We need ‘supranational’ sanctions, working with our allies to cut off supplies of money so they feel the pain. We must hear them ‘squeal’ when we hit them with sanctions not smile quietly saying 'we won’t go any further'. pic.twitter.com/pORwgntGfY — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) February 22, 2022

They weren’t the only ones feeling underwhelmed, with some wondering whether the Conservative government’s well-documented links with Russian oligarchs and their money – including fundraising tennis matches with the PM – might have affected the measures.

Scholz – after not declaring how hard he’d go, immediately pulls plug on Nordstream 2. Johnson – after talking tough for days, makes sure none of his Russian donors, tennis auction partners and ennobled sons of KGB hit by painfully weak sanctions. Reckon 🇷🇺 has something on him? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 22, 2022

That’s a sanction… not 3 people and 5 Banks🙄 https://t.co/KvUT96JllB — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 22, 2022

Our sanctions against Russia have two very clear aims – to maintain the flow of Russian cash into the Conservative Party and to maintain the flow of Russian cash into the Conservative Party. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 22, 2022

Depiction of the sanctions Boris Johnson has placed on the Putin regime: pic.twitter.com/BRoWMCS6zz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 22, 2022

‘I’ve placed sanctions on three tuna fish’ pic.twitter.com/rPlQB4ZUaO — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 22, 2022

I'm minded of the ancient Russian proverb: He who talks the toughest, sanctions the weakest. — THE SECRET TORY 🗽 (@secrettory12) February 22, 2022

Downing Street announce further sanctions on Russian state including reducing the maximum number of library books they can borrow from ten to six. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) February 22, 2022

Let’s face it, they’re much better at organising parties than they are at implementing sufficient sanctions. — Gary Burton (@TheOfficialGRB) February 22, 2022

I can't help thinking that UK sanctions will only affect the poor in Russia, and not the people who pay money to the Tory party to play tennis and have lunch with ministers. — Tony Schumacher (@tonyshoey) February 22, 2022

"No major oligarchs based in the UK have been affected by Monday’s announcements": wouldn't want to bite the hand that feeds, after all. https://t.co/byAMyKHzl7 — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 22, 2022

