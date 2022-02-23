News

Tucker Carlson is fed up with all the anti-Putin rhetoric and it’s quite the watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 23rd, 2022

Once again you might find yourself asking what’s the colour of the sky in Tucker Carlson’s world after the Fox News presenter asked why Washington hates Vladimir Putin so much.

As the world waits with trepidation to find out whether the Ukraine crisis will turn into a full-scale Russian invasion, here’s what Carlson had to tell his Fox News viewers.

We don’t know where to start, but fortunately these people did.

READ MORE

Dan Walker took Liz Truss down with her own Instagram and it’s fabulous

Source Twitter @Acyn