Tucker Carlson is fed up with all the anti-Putin rhetoric and it’s quite the watch

Once again you might find yourself asking what’s the colour of the sky in Tucker Carlson’s world after the Fox News presenter asked why Washington hates Vladimir Putin so much.

As the world waits with trepidation to find out whether the Ukraine crisis will turn into a full-scale Russian invasion, here’s what Carlson had to tell his Fox News viewers.

Tucker: It may be worth asking yourself… why do I hate Putin.. Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? pic.twitter.com/0jlXfS0PYy — Acyn (@Acyn) February 23, 2022

We don’t know where to start, but fortunately these people did.

Umm, he’d literally kill you if you disagreed with him or dared to criticize him, as he’s done to hundreds of opposition leaders and journalists in his country. — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 23, 2022

If he knew who you were, he'd call you a useful idiot. https://t.co/H1DGO3pCZV — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 23, 2022

"Has he ever had me poisoned? Or pushed me off a balcony?" — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 23, 2022

PUTIN IS A MURDERER AND WAR CRIMINAL TUCKER https://t.co/Frk4TXhqTu — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 23, 2022

He makes a compelling point. While we’re on the subject, Hitler never did any of these things to me either! Really makes you think — The Other Guy From Wham! (@Dennis_Ramen) February 23, 2022

"Has Putin ever personally dumped poison into my tea? Has he ever jailed me in a gulag? Has he murdered my friends and family for criticizing him?" https://t.co/kjMeNleA7j — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2022

You’d think throwing journalists out windows would move the needle.. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) February 23, 2022

I guess we could use this logic on Charles Manson. Ted Bundy. Jeffrey Dahmer. Never did anything to me … — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 23, 2022

I can't quite get this little snippet from Carlson out of my mind. It's trivial (if contemptible). But is it also somehow revealing? The pride in childish selfishness–the conviction there's no standard beyond crude selfishness–isn't that crucial to the authoritarian persuasion? https://t.co/ZKZnK6FawE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 23, 2022

Oh, good lord.

He's trying way too hard to get Putin to agree for an interview. — KelShel pt2 (@ShelKel2) February 23, 2022

Putin will never call you racist for disagreeing with him! He'll only force stooges to sneak into your hotel room and hide poison in your underwear in an attempt to slowly kill you over the course of a flight. https://t.co/k0b1geLg3j — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) February 23, 2022

Well Gee come to think of it Putin hasn’t personally talked to me about anything — Kevin (@kevin_cracknell) February 23, 2022

Has Putin ever had ME poisoned or pushed out a window? I mean, has he? https://t.co/iYg2JWwVR2 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 23, 2022

Source Twitter @Acyn