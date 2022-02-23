News

Liz Truss said footballers should boycott a Russian final and Gary Lineker’s response said it best

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2022

Foreign secretary Liz Truss has pledged to make it ‘as painful as possible’ for Vladimir Putin if Russian continues to threaten Ukraine.

You wouldn’t know it, though, given Boris Johnson’s entirely underwhelming so-called ‘barrage’ of Russian sanctions announced so far.

Perhaps Truss was thinking about football, after she called on Premier League footballers to boycott this year’s UEFA Champions’ League final if it goes ahead in St Petersburg.

And it prompted no end of comment, as you might imagine.

But Gary Lineker surely said it best.

