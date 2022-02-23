Ian Hislop on the Tory party and Russian oligarchs went viral all over again and it’s never been more important

News

This Have I Got News For You clip of Ian Hislop discussing the Tory party and its funding by Russian oligarchs has just gone viral all over again for reasons which presumably will be obvious.

Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘barrage’ of Russian sanctions was anything but and this context from Hislop is everything.

"The Tory party are almost entirely funded by Russian oligarchs, most of whom are sanctioned" – Ian Hislop, 8th October

(Russell England video) pic.twitter.com/Knz3E3sfW3 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🕷🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) February 22, 2022

HIGNFY isn’t on right now so we’ll just have to watch it on repeat.

Well, that and Dan Walker’s expert dismantling of Liz Truss on BBC Breakfast this morning (just in case you haven’t seen it).

Dan Walker – The Tories have received £2m with Russian links… people who have benefited from that money are Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak & 5 other MPs attending cabinet.. how damaging is that? Liz Truss – These donors are part of the British political system… #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/xDd4kawobn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 23, 2022

AKA Dan had some news for Liz …

