12 explosive responses to the Daily Express’ scaremongering map of nuked London

Poke Staff. Updated February 23rd, 2022

The Daily Express responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by publishing a cheery little worst-case scenario – a nuclear attack on London.

The comments section was, surprisingly, mostly critical of the piece.

When is the DE going to stop printing this cr-p, get a new Editor you are in charge of a scaremongering comic dressed up as a newspaper.

Irresponsible reporting at its best….. you’ve stooped to a new low ☹️.

This article is absolutely ridiculous, no one is dropping any nukes for pity sake..

Twitter wasn’t exactly thrilled with it, either.

Harry Robertson pointed out another of many major flaws with the article.

Source Express Image Express, karatara on Pexels