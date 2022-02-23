Deborah Meaden’s takedown of this troll is today’s most satisfying thing

Celebrity

Despite Boris Johnson’s sweeping away of Covid guidelines, Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden is one of many people who say they will continue to wear a mask to help protect the vulnerable (and themselves).

Me going about my business today and every day until I hear a Science based argument on why wearing a mask is no longer needed to protect those more vulnerable than me…#wearamask pic.twitter.com/BAyY4RBd8M — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 22, 2022

Meaden is rather more high profile than most people, of course, so you might have guessed it would attract the attention of the usual suspects.

Don't let Hartley-Brewer see that…. you'll be savaged!!! — Gone for a beer (@BluestripeReman) February 22, 2022

I’d be delighted… — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 22, 2022

And sure as night follows day …

If anyone knows where @DeborahMeaden could buy cotton masks made by British sewists that are not intended for medical use but are a joy to wear for long periods and cost just £12.50 each, do get in touch. https://t.co/027piaHe3f — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) February 22, 2022

We only mention it because it attracted the attention of this someone called Darren Smyth who obviously had nothing nice to say, so said this.

The yrs haven't been kind to her unfortunately — Darren Smyth (@darrenpsmyth) February 22, 2022

And we’re glad they did – stick with us – because it prompted the best comeback you’ll see today.

Oh Darren they have. The people I’ve met, things I’ve seen, memories made… oh, I see you you are just talking the reality of life. Lines made up of all of those things which I cherish.Poor you not to have them. https://t.co/E9I83fTImT — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 22, 2022

Boom.

And here’s just a flavour of the love that came rolling in.

I think I’ve never loved you more, Deborah! ❤️ — B.E.Andre #3Point5🇬🇧🇪🇺🇵🇱🇵🇹🇬🇷🇻🇳🏳️‍🌈🕷 (@B_E_Andre) February 22, 2022

Deborah you are just fabulous, in every way but today more so. Classy, witty responses to each of these trolls today. Here’s to all our life lines ❤️ — Dalton Jones (@DaltonJone1) February 22, 2022

Good on you, Deborah! Excellent person! — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) February 22, 2022

Wearing a mask to protect people you don't know and will probably never meet is beautiful. — ian 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦#FBPE #FBR #FBPR #FBPEGlobal (@ianxsmith) February 22, 2022

I know you are handling this well but it's making me bleeping angry. Men insulting women over their view of appearance. Have we really not moved on? 🤬 — Gary Bell (@GeeBee2166) February 22, 2022

I think you are a role model and a class act pic.twitter.com/FZNwT3799H — Pauline (@PaulineCMorec) February 22, 2022

