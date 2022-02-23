Dan Walker took Liz Truss down with her own Instagram and it’s fabulous

News

As you might already have seen today, Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘barrage’ of Russian sanctions didn’t exactly live up to the hype (we’ve written about our favourite 23 responses here).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned the spotlight on the Conservative party’s links with Russian donors, and it was a topic Dan Walker turned to in his interview with ‘foreign secretary’ Liz Truss today.

Truss said the multi-million pound donations were ‘all part of the British political system’ and it was at this point Walker brought up a picture Truss shared on her Instagram account.

And it’s a simply fabulous TV moment.

Dan Walker – The Tories have received £2m with Russian links… people who have benefited from that money are Dominic Raab, Rishi Sunak & 5 other MPs attending cabinet.. how damaging is that? Liz Truss – These donors are part of the British political system… #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/xDd4kawobn — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 23, 2022

Bravo, Mr Walker.

The clip’s been going wildly viral today and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Worth watching this in full. Doesn't have a leg to stand on. https://t.co/bytS4BUjth — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 23, 2022

Brilliant stuff. More please. https://t.co/eck8NZh1c6 — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) February 23, 2022

Liz Truss is spineless, she humiliated herself playing at diplomacy. Tilting her head to attempt to appear sincere doesn’t change the fact that she has no answers. Dan Walker showing the picture of her with a Russian donor with links to Putin is gold. #BBCBreakfast — doddsy (@sdoddsy) February 23, 2022

The amount of blinking Liz Truss just did on #BBCbreakfast when Dan Walker confronted her with that party photo, and asked about Tories and Russian money tells you everything you need to know. — It's me alright. (@Not_A_Bot_Yeah) February 23, 2022

This was a brilliant move from Dan Walker. The Gulp from her after the image was shown was hilarious https://t.co/wyGVZWOjw4 — Clodágh (@Clodagh14419271) February 23, 2022

To conclude …

