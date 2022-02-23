News

Dan Walker took Liz Truss down with her own Instagram and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2022

As you might already have seen today, Boris Johnson’s so-called ‘barrage’ of Russian sanctions didn’t exactly live up to the hype (we’ve written about our favourite 23 responses here).

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned the spotlight on the Conservative party’s links with Russian donors, and it was a topic Dan Walker turned to in his interview with ‘foreign secretary’ Liz Truss today.

Truss said the multi-million pound donations were ‘all part of the British political system’ and it was at this point Walker brought up a picture Truss shared on her Instagram account.

And it’s a simply fabulous TV moment.

Bravo, Mr Walker.

The clip’s been going wildly viral today and here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK