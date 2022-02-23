This anti-vaxxer’s facepalm argument got the takedowns it deserved

Life

It isn’t the first time we’ve seen this argument and it won’t be the last. It’s a particular favourite of the anti-vax movement, up there with ‘Joe Rogan says …’ and ‘I drink my own urine’, but when we saw the responses – we wanted you to see them, too.

The immediate comeback was spot on, but the Reddit clapbacks were funnier.

“Why should I wear a condom? I don’t have any kids.”

“I don’t need to wear a seatbelt. I’m not currently experiencing a car crash.”

“Bullet proof vest? But i haven’t been shot?”

“Why should I pay for car insurance? I haven’t been in a car accident.”

I don’t need a parachute, I haven’t touched the ground yet.

Someone named u/cannotbefaded chipped in with another old favourite.

Also them “The vaccine didn’t cure COVID!!!” when…..viruses don’t have cures

But, but ….they did their own research!

