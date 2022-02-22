This man taking his dogs for a ‘walk’ in the snow is 10 seconds well spent
The video of this man taking his dogs for a walk in the snow – well, trying to – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become entirely apparent.
Wait for it, wait for it …
This is the worse case scenario…🤦♂️😂🥶🦮 pic.twitter.com/AVL7b1JUFt
— Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) February 21, 2022
Siri, show me Fenton in the snow.
Always spot the critter before your dog 🤣🤣
— MARK MANNION (@MARKMANNION) February 21, 2022
I think he’s chasing a cat or something 😂🤣 I could see something moving on the right 🤣😂
— 🌿🧡⚘️TanyaTJ⚘️🌿 🧡 🎶🎸🎵📻💄👠🎤🎧 (@TanyaJjjjj) February 21, 2022
Bunny – brings out the prey drive in many a trained dog
— Larissa Bissett (@LarissaYyc) February 21, 2022
Fred!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 21, 2022
READ MORE
People are sharing their ‘incredibly petty TV frustrations’ – 30+ most relatable
Source Twitter @FredSchultz35