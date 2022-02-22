Animals

This man taking his dogs for a ‘walk’ in the snow is 10 seconds well spent

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2022

The video of this man taking his dogs for a walk in the snow – well, trying to – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become entirely apparent.

Wait for it, wait for it …

Siri, show me Fenton in the snow.

READ MORE

People are sharing their ‘incredibly petty TV frustrations’ – 30+ most relatable

Source Twitter @FredSchultz35