This man taking his dogs for a ‘walk’ in the snow is 10 seconds well spent

Animals

The video of this man taking his dogs for a walk in the snow – well, trying to – has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which are about to become entirely apparent.

Wait for it, wait for it …

This is the worse case scenario…🤦‍♂️😂🥶🦮 pic.twitter.com/AVL7b1JUFt — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) February 21, 2022

Siri, show me Fenton in the snow.

Always spot the critter before your dog 🤣🤣 — MARK MANNION (@MARKMANNION) February 21, 2022

I think he’s chasing a cat or something 😂🤣 I could see something moving on the right 🤣😂 — 🌿🧡⚘️TanyaTJ⚘️🌿 🧡 🎶🎸🎵📻💄👠🎤🎧 (@TanyaJjjjj) February 21, 2022

Bunny – brings out the prey drive in many a trained dog — Larissa Bissett (@LarissaYyc) February 21, 2022

READ MORE

People are sharing their ‘incredibly petty TV frustrations’ – 30+ most relatable

Source Twitter @FredSchultz35