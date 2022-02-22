This Brazilian troll’s reasons for ‘not moving to America’ had a killer twist

Pics

Early contender for takedown of the week goes to this exchange in which someone shared their reason for not moving to America.

Boom.

Except it prompted a few handy comebacks of its own after it was shared by beerbellybegone over on Reddit.

‘A very stable and safe country.’

cosmicpotato77 ‘Ahh yes, the wonderful wokers rights and health system of Brazil lmao.’

SinisterPuppy ‘Plus they would need to start saying “horse” not “dog”.’

BravesMaedchen ‘Funny how he didn’t mention the fear of getting shot, but then again, Brazil …’

beerbellybegone ‘Brazil is not safer than America. It’s the county with the highest rate of intentional homicide in the world. 2017 had a record 63,880 homicides.’

PeyoteSkunkz

Shots fired. Maybe call that a score draw?

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Image Pexels