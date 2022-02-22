Entertainment

‘The World’s Fastest Rope Trick’ is 43 seconds very well spent

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 22nd, 2022

Pete Firman – magician, comedian and TV presenter – gave Dudley, Eunice and Franklin a run for their money when he took Twitter by storm with this very speedy rope trick.

No, we have no idea how he did all that.

Neither did these people.

One shrewd tweeter proposed an explanation.

Yeah, that must be it.

You can see Pete on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as on his own website, where you can find out how to see him live.

READ MORE

This robot programmed to do magic tricks is next level stuff

Source Pete Firman Image Screengrab