‘The World’s Fastest Rope Trick’ is 43 seconds very well spent

Pete Firman – magician, comedian and TV presenter – gave Dudley, Eunice and Franklin a run for their money when he took Twitter by storm with this very speedy rope trick.

The World’s Fastest Rope Trick! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/y3FjIkWJN7 — Pete Firman (@petefirman) February 19, 2022

No, we have no idea how he did all that.

Neither did these people.

This hurts my brain. https://t.co/q6ONNPulDF — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) February 20, 2022

The master at work… https://t.co/A0nO7cohL3 — Jonathan Goodwin (@TheDaredevil) February 19, 2022

One shrewd tweeter proposed an explanation.

It’s quite obvious he cuts the rope at one point and then later on you can see him re-weave it back together when his hands cross over — Satirical Monkey (@satiricalmonkey) February 20, 2022

Yeah, that must be it.

You can see Pete on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, as well as on his own website, where you can find out how to see him live.

