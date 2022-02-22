An owl falling foul of its anaesthetic is the viral timeline cleanser of the day

Animals

US vet, Dr. Trent Shrader, shares entertaining and informative videos on his TikTok channel, showing the techniques he uses in his practice. A clip he posted four days ago – at the time of writing – has gone wildly viral, and when you see it you’ll understand why.

In case you were worried, Trent added these comments.

This is what other people had to say.

Of course, the clip found its way to Twitter, where people loved it as much as TikTok did.

I want you all to understand this might be the funniest tiktok of an animal I have seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/aFDK3KXRXT — Trace the Mighty 🏳️‍🌈 (@thetidebreaks) February 18, 2022

The lads putting me in a taxi at quarter past ten pic.twitter.com/2KnJB2QtXh — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) February 18, 2022

The thump pic.twitter.com/rPGLN573Xs — Taylor Lorenz – ON BOOK LEAVE (@TaylorLorenz) February 18, 2022

Feeling this owl very hard https://t.co/cM1GNq3e5C — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) February 18, 2022

As a treat, we’re heading back to Dr. Trent for this wholesome hedgehog content.

If that hasn’t cleansed your timeline, nothing will.

Source Dr Trent Shrader H/T @thetidebreaks Image Screengrab