An owl falling foul of its anaesthetic is the viral timeline cleanser of the day

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2022

US vet, Dr. Trent Shrader, shares entertaining and informative videos on his TikTok channel, showing the techniques he uses in his practice. A clip he posted four days ago – at the time of writing – has gone wildly viral, and when you see it you’ll understand why.

@drtrentshrader Owls are top-heavy apparently #mondays #owltok #boots ♬ The Lion Sleeps Tonight – Vittorio Fraja

In case you were worried, Trent added these comments.

This is what other people had to say.

Of course, the clip found its way to Twitter, where people loved it as much as TikTok did.

As a treat, we’re heading back to Dr. Trent for this wholesome hedgehog content.

@drtrentshrader #hedgehog #doctok #vettok #fyp #nails #exoticpets ♬ 1,2,3,4 (One, Two, Three, Four) – Fun Elektro Mix – Funbeat

If that hasn’t cleansed your timeline, nothing will.

