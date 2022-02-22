Videos

Here’s 11 seconds to take your mind off everything else that is going on right now.

The clip isn’t entirely new but if you haven’t seen it before you are in for a treat. And even if you have, you’ll want to watch it again because, well …

Recreating the sound of a mummy’s voice, science is amazing! 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/e1zeQ7nTtQ — RillaPerry 🇺🇸 (@jimmyperry0621) February 19, 2022

Wonderful.

I will NEVER not belly laugh at this, maybe the funniest thing to ever be put on television https://t.co/7LXqEC17gV — Jake Cole (@ThatJakePC) February 21, 2022

Hard to disagree.

by the time i die this will almost certainly be the sound i’ve laughed at most in my life https://t.co/IQGhRONid1 — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) February 21, 2022

Played this on loop six times already, haven't stopped laughing https://t.co/jWbcxog8F3 — Rick Edwards (@rickedwards1) February 21, 2022

And it took us right back to this wonderful moment from back in the day. Similar but different, and every bit as funny.

READ MORE

This journalist reporting on Ukraine in six languages is making everyone feel very inadequate indeed

Source Twitter @jimmyperry0621