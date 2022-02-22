This journalist reporting on Ukraine in six languages is making everyone feel very inadequate indeed

News

Just in case you weren’t feeling inadequate enough already (possibly we’re just speaking for ourselves here) then have a watch of journalist Philip Crowther.

The Associated Press correspondent was reporting on the Ukraine crisis – nothing unique there, obviously – expect Philip does it in six languages. And it’s quite the watch.

Bravo, sir!

The clip went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Imagine being able to do this. 👀pic.twitter.com/oZ6XBB6TRI — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 22, 2022

So, you think you are a good reporter? Top this dude! pic.twitter.com/t01HKKGFdU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2022

This guy speaks spanish with a better accent than half of the population of Spain. Me myself included! — 999977775555 (@DjCkpvmxyKOzXVa) February 21, 2022

Incredible reporting from @PhilipinDC 👏 👏 👏 An inspiration to multilingual journalists 🌍 🎥 🎙 pic.twitter.com/nu5xPKpJEr — Alice Young (@radioaliceyoung) February 22, 2022

Very impressive. Thought only footballers (not British) could do this. https://t.co/hRTL3be9Yz — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2022

And his French is impeccable (son français est irréprochable, son accent imperceptible, ce qui n’est pas une mince affaire pour les personnes parlant les langues germaniques!!!) — Any Prevost (en isolement chez ses chats 😺😼😸) (@AnyPrevost) February 22, 2022

The only neat thing to come out of Ukrainian news today is to hear this guy fluently report on it in 6 languages. How many people even speak Luxembourgish anyway?!?! https://t.co/qDiIbVhFZ4 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 22, 2022

Philip Crowther is unbelievable. A one man news babelfish for the 21st century. https://t.co/HZB6Di7zqe — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) February 22, 2022

And just in case you ever find yourself in the vicinity, here’s a handy heads up.

More importantly, I stayed at the hotel behind the obelisk behind him, which has a restaurant next to the lobby which changes into a strip club with no warning at 10pm, regardless of if you’re mid way through your dinner or not — Томас Херберт (@tomherb) February 21, 2022

The clip also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by yontev.

‘🤯🤯 he’s even got the accents, he’s got an English accent in English and Spanish accent in Spanish.’

MannyBlaze93 ‘Holy crap! It’s one thing to “know 6 languages” but to be able to report the news, LIVE, in 6 different languages is just, wow.

Also, ‘Luxembourgish’ totally sounds like a made up name.’

analyticchard ‘This, ladies and gentlemen, is called an EDUCATION! Something you get in schools, not by following QAnon nonsense on Twitter.’

ChampionshipLow8541 ‘This is far more than just an education, that man is clearly extremely gifted. It takes 2 decades to master a second language for the average person, and he has 6 down pat.’

eps28 ‘BRB, off to do my Duolingo.’

UnicornCackle

