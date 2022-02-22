News

This journalist reporting on Ukraine in six languages is making everyone feel very inadequate indeed

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2022

Just in case you weren’t feeling inadequate enough already (possibly we’re just speaking for ourselves here) then have a watch of journalist Philip Crowther.

The Associated Press correspondent was reporting on the Ukraine crisis – nothing unique there, obviously – expect Philip does it in six languages. And it’s quite the watch.

Bravo, sir!

The clip went wildly viral and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you ever find yourself in the vicinity, here’s a handy heads up.

The clip also went viral on Reddit after it was shared by yontev.

‘🤯🤯 he’s even got the accents, he’s got an English accent in English and Spanish accent in Spanish.’
MannyBlaze93

‘Holy crap! It’s one thing to “know 6 languages” but to be able to report the news, LIVE, in 6 different languages is just, wow.
Also, ‘Luxembourgish’ totally sounds like a made up name.’
analyticchard

‘This, ladies and gentlemen, is called an EDUCATION! Something you get in schools, not by following QAnon nonsense on Twitter.’
ChampionshipLow8541

‘This is far more than just an education, that man is clearly extremely gifted. It takes 2 decades to master a second language for the average person, and he has 6 down pat.’
eps28

‘BRB, off to do my Duolingo.’
UnicornCackle

Source Twitter @PhilipinDC