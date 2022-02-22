The ‘I’m Johnny Knoxville’ joke format lets people reveal their inner jackass – 24 best examples

Pics

Johnny Knoxville made his name* as one of the reckless stunt performers of MTV’s Jackass in the early noughties.

*Almost literally, as he’s really named Philip Clapp

He has been back in the public eye with the release of Jackass Forever, which might be why he’s now the subject of a popular Twitter meme.

We’ve picked through the tweets and gathered the best examples for you. No need to read it while hitting yourself in the groin with a 9 iron or anything.

Some are genuinely dangerous, so don’t try them at home.

1.

Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and this is chewing minty gum and drinking a cold glass of orange juice — MattWillPost (@MattPostSaysHi) February 13, 2022

2.

hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and this is taking kids to a restaurant — Xennaissance Dad (@XennDad) February 12, 2022

3.

Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m going to make all of my passwords 1234 — Elyse Wanshel (@elysewanshel) February 11, 2022

4.

Hi I’m Johnny Knoxville and I’m about to tell my wife to take out the trash — Dave (@pittdave13) February 19, 2022

5.

Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and I'm about to watch the dog episode of Futurama — Quilliam (@nyquills) February 12, 2022

6.

hi i’m johnny knoxville and going to check my bank account — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) February 11, 2022

7.

i’m johnny knoxville and i’m about to tell a stranger to put their mask over their nose — kim (@KimmyMonte) February 18, 2022

8.

hi i’m johnny knoxville and today i’m gonna make a phone call — dirk on the couch (@onthemauve) February 16, 2022

9.

I’m Johnny Knoxville and this is turning on the inside car light when your dad is driving. — Brad Hollis (@YehGoodboy) February 13, 2022

10.

Hi I'm Johnny Knoxville and I'm about to feed my kids vegetables. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) February 16, 2022

11.

hi i'm johnny knoxville and i'm about to have a phone conversation with the receptionist at my doctor's surgery — rob crypt 🐞 (@robcryptx) February 12, 2022

12.