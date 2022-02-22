Celebrity

13 times departing Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis made our day so much better

John Plunkett. Updated February 22nd, 2022

No doubting the biggest media story of the day, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel’s departure from the BBC to present a new show on LBC and a podcast for the radio station’s owner, Global.

It’s quite the coup for Global and an even bigger blow for the BBC. Here’s what Maitlis said about it on Twitter.

And here’s what another former Newsnight presenter (and Maitlis’s new Global colleague) James O’Brien made of it.

And it made us think of all the times Maitlis made our day better, whether she was presenting Newsnight, on Twitter, or taking part in newspaper Q&As.

Here are 13 of the very best.

1. When she explained just why the Boris Johnson flat refurbishment row matters

2. When – or rather, how – she apologised for sharing Rory Stewart’s tweet about Nadine Dorries (by sharing it again)

3. When she nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

4. When she killed Jacob Rees-Mogg (not literally)

5. When she comprehensively owned this Brexit Party MEP

6. When she simply couldn’t take any more politicians’ BS

7. When she paid this tribute to children’s author, Judith Kerr

