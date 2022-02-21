This dog bowing to Simba along with all the other animals is very funny and totally adorable
To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny dog video this week’ comes this, shared by spyrg over on Reddit.
It’s a dog taking The Lion King very seriously indeed …
Very funny and totally adorable.
‘That’s awesome. Quality content.’
downtune79
‘Lol you see the camera shake in laughter.’
Crying_hyena
‘Dogs simply responding to the play bows. For K9s it signals youre not a threat and want to play.’
Allegiance86
The original video was posted on TikTok by @kayleestover94.
@kayleestover94 She nailed the bow perfectly 😂 #lionking #dogsofttiktok ♬ Circle of Life (From "The Lion King") – The West End Orchestra and Singers
She definitely understood the assignment.
READ MORE