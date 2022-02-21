This dog bowing to Simba along with all the other animals is very funny and totally adorable

Animals

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny dog video this week’ comes this, shared by spyrg over on Reddit.

It’s a dog taking The Lion King very seriously indeed …

Very funny and totally adorable.

‘That’s awesome. Quality content.’

downtune79 ‘Lol you see the camera shake in laughter.’

Crying_hyena ‘Dogs simply responding to the play bows. For K9s it signals youre not a threat and want to play.’

Allegiance86

The original video was posted on TikTok by @kayleestover94.

She definitely understood the assignment.

Source TikTok @kayleestover94 Reddit u/spyrg