Animals

This dog bowing to Simba along with all the other animals is very funny and totally adorable

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2022

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one funny dog video this week’ comes this, shared by spyrg over on Reddit.

It’s a dog taking The Lion King very seriously indeed …

Very funny and totally adorable.

‘That’s awesome. Quality content.’
downtune79

‘Lol you see the camera shake in laughter.’
Crying_hyena

‘Dogs simply responding to the play bows. For K9s it signals youre not a threat and want to play.’
Allegiance86

The original video was posted on TikTok by @kayleestover94.

@kayleestover94 She nailed the bow perfectly 😂 #lionking #dogsofttiktok ♬ Circle of Life (From "The Lion King") – The West End Orchestra and Singers

She definitely understood the assignment.

READ MORE

Source TikTok @kayleestover94 Reddit u/spyrg