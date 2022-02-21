Susanna Reid called out this outrageously rude Tory MP and had everyone cheering

News

To Good Morning Britain now, where NHS palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke – you might know her as the hugely popular @doctor_oxford on Twitter – was talking about the government’s sweeping away of Covid regulations today.

She was joined in the discussion by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who once said the best protection against Covid was to get it, along with presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

We mention it because of Bridgen’s reaction when the video link to Dr Clarke froze, and Susanna Reid’s totally on-point response.

Dr Rachel Clarke – The idea the government could thinks it's okay to stop self isolation for Covid… is not just irresponsible or reckless, it's worse than that.. Susanna Reid – The line has frozen Andrew Bridgen – Thank goodness Susanna Reid – Let's have some respect..#GMB pic.twitter.com/XWiZibA1Rl — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) February 21, 2022

We’re lost for words. If only Bridgen had been too.

Did Andrew Bridgen actually just say ‘thank goodness’ when the line was disrupted? How disrespectful! #GMB — Zoë Hall (@Zoe__Hall) February 21, 2022

Andrew Bridgen

actually just say ‘thank goodness’ when the line was disrupted? Just about sums up the government's true attitude to NHS front line workers. Well done susanna for calling him out #GMB — Michelle Hines (@mishknight) February 21, 2022

My god – that will come back to haunt him I hope — Jackie Wood (@chiccocafe) February 21, 2022

Andrew bridgen proving in one quick remark that he is a truly disgusting human being — Mark Hefter (@statts1971) February 21, 2022

Just seen Andrew Bridgen on GMB and was absolutely disgusted by the disrespect he showed to a frontline medic working to save peoples’ lives in this country. @susannareid100 well done for making your feelings known. I was flabbergasted by it. — Penny Harris (@pennysarahtoni) February 21, 2022

Let’s clap for the NHS is now portrayed as let’s hope we can shut out the advice they are giving in the hope of saving one persons job? — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) February 21, 2022

Andrew Bridgen demonstrated barefaced contempt and disrespect towards a frontline NHS worker on GMB. Remind me, why would anyone vote for those Tory bastards? — Super Tanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 21, 2022

READ MORE

Dan Walker called out a Daily Mail blooper and people loved it

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK