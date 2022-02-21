News

Susanna Reid called out this outrageously rude Tory MP and had everyone cheering

Poke Staff. Updated February 21st, 2022

To Good Morning Britain now, where NHS palliative care doctor Rachel Clarke – you might know her as the hugely popular @doctor_oxford on Twitter – was talking about the government’s sweeping away of Covid regulations today.

She was joined in the discussion by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who once said the best protection against Covid was to get it, along with presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

We mention it because of Bridgen’s reaction when the video link to Dr Clarke froze, and Susanna Reid’s totally on-point response.

We’re lost for words. If only Bridgen had been too.

READ MORE

Dan Walker called out a Daily Mail blooper and people loved it

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK