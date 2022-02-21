Storm Eunice plus tarpaulin equals a big problem for this woman

Popular

We’re very grateful to Ring e-doorbells – other brands are available – because without them, we wouldn’t see videos like this one, which has been shared on Reddit’s r/funny.

We’re glad the woman concerned clearly found it funny and wasn’t hurt.

Like trying to get a sock out of a fitted sheet after doing laundry.

cmilla646

Turned into a weather balloon real quick.

81chaser

Wrap battle of her life.

woowoo293

It reminds me of my dog getting stuck under the blanket.

Legia82

Legend has it she’s still trying to get unwrapped.

Dammi_il_5

u/neril_7 had this apt quote.

“Instead of a Dark Lord, you would have a queen, not dark but beautiful and terrible as the dawn! Tempestuous as the sea, and stronger than the foundations of the earth! All shall love m- argh! goddamn it!”

In case you heard the whoosh as that went over your head …

Source r/funny Image Screengrab