The Queen has tested positive for Covid just as the PM is ending precautions – 24 favourite reactions
Ten days after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, the Queen has found herself in the same predicament.
Thankfully, the 95-year-old – who is known to be vaccinated – is reportedly suffering only mild, cold-like symptoms and will be carrying out light duties – presumably smashing the odd bottle of Babysham on a gravy boat or using the medium-sized scissors to cut a ribbon and declare the new packet of teabags open.
The Queen has tested positive for Covid and has "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to carry out light duties this week, says Buckingham Palace https://t.co/RmIgwoReTq
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 20, 2022
Of course, we wish her a speedy recovery, as did many people from far and wide – including these.
Wishes that COVID will be kinder to the Queen than it has so many and sending hopes for a full and fast recovery 🙏
— Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 20, 2022
The Queen has tested positive for Covid. Wish her a speedy and full recovery. 🙌🏻
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 20, 2022
God save THE QUEEN.
Sending my love & respect to The Queen & her palace.
Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🇬🇧
— Nicki & The Barbz
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2022
On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am.
— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 20, 2022
I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022
Her Majesty’s illness falls at an awkward time for Boris Johnson, who is believed to be outlining an effective end to anti-Covid measures today, Monday – including the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive.
That formed just one angle for tweeters commenting on the news.
1.
BREAKING: The DWP told the Queen she must continue with her royal duties, despite having Covid at the age of 95, because she passed a fit for work assessment x
— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 20, 2022
2.
Piers Morgan currently trying to find a way to blame Meghan for the Queen getting covid.
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 20, 2022
3.
Queen tests positive, so will be stripped of any Windsor Olympics medals
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 20, 2022
4.
Just received a text from The Queen: "I thought you said it was over, you gormless fuckwit"#BackBorisJohnson
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 20, 2022
5.
The Queen getting covid, like, a week before Johnson has decided to just drop every precautionary measure and declare victory over the pandemic might be the most perfect comic timing in history.
— small robots (@smolrobots) February 20, 2022
6.
The Queen didn’t appear to get the message from Johnson this morning that ‘#COVID19 is over.’ Not of course the first time he’s misled her.
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 20, 2022
7.
Can't believe the Queen switches the palace lights on and off herself. There must be hundreds of them. https://t.co/qI9pHIk38i
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 20, 2022
8.
very worrying that the Queen has Covid primarily because it will lead to a severe case of Nicholas Witchell
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 20, 2022
9.
I hope the Queen recovers quickly. Hate for Maundy Thursday to become a superspreader event.
— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 20, 2022
10.
A nonagenarian with underlying health conditions… this is the demographic that Johnson is happy to throw under the bus to save his own skin. https://t.co/J2hykE5qtU
— Dave Jones 🏴🏳️🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) February 20, 2022
11.
Don’t want to be a dick about it but there’s a difference between doing light work from palace and cramming yourself onto a commuter train on your way to infect an office pic.twitter.com/V0fbVVaxv0
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 20, 2022
12.
"The Queen is expected to carry on with light duties" oh come on, I'm no royalist but she's got covid and she's bloody 95 years old, let the lass have a duvet day.
— Nat Guest (@unfortunatalie) February 20, 2022