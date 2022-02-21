The Queen has tested positive for Covid just as the PM is ending precautions – 24 favourite reactions

Celebrity

Ten days after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus, the Queen has found herself in the same predicament.

Thankfully, the 95-year-old – who is known to be vaccinated – is reportedly suffering only mild, cold-like symptoms and will be carrying out light duties – presumably smashing the odd bottle of Babysham on a gravy boat or using the medium-sized scissors to cut a ribbon and declare the new packet of teabags open.

The Queen has tested positive for Covid and has "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to carry out light duties this week, says Buckingham Palace https://t.co/RmIgwoReTq — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 20, 2022

Of course, we wish her a speedy recovery, as did many people from far and wide – including these.

Wishes that COVID will be kinder to the Queen than it has so many and sending hopes for a full and fast recovery 🙏 — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) February 20, 2022

The Queen has tested positive for Covid. Wish her a speedy and full recovery. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 20, 2022

God save THE QUEEN. Sending my love & respect to The Queen & her palace. Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🇬🇧 — Nicki & The Barbz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) February 21, 2022

On behalf of myself and the whole of @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 20, 2022

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

Her Majesty’s illness falls at an awkward time for Boris Johnson, who is believed to be outlining an effective end to anti-Covid measures today, Monday – including the legal requirement to self-isolate after testing positive.

That formed just one angle for tweeters commenting on the news.

1.

BREAKING: The DWP told the Queen she must continue with her royal duties, despite having Covid at the age of 95, because she passed a fit for work assessment x — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) February 20, 2022

2.

Piers Morgan currently trying to find a way to blame Meghan for the Queen getting covid. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 20, 2022

3.

Queen tests positive, so will be stripped of any Windsor Olympics medals — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 20, 2022

4.

Just received a text from The Queen: "I thought you said it was over, you gormless fuckwit"#BackBorisJohnson — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 20, 2022

5.

The Queen getting covid, like, a week before Johnson has decided to just drop every precautionary measure and declare victory over the pandemic might be the most perfect comic timing in history. — small robots (@smolrobots) February 20, 2022

6.

The Queen didn’t appear to get the message from Johnson this morning that ‘#COVID19 is over.’ Not of course the first time he’s misled her. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 20, 2022

7.

Can't believe the Queen switches the palace lights on and off herself. There must be hundreds of them. https://t.co/qI9pHIk38i — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 20, 2022

8.

very worrying that the Queen has Covid primarily because it will lead to a severe case of Nicholas Witchell — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 20, 2022

9.

I hope the Queen recovers quickly. Hate for Maundy Thursday to become a superspreader event. — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) February 20, 2022

10.

A nonagenarian with underlying health conditions… this is the demographic that Johnson is happy to throw under the bus to save his own skin. https://t.co/J2hykE5qtU — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) February 20, 2022

11.

Don’t want to be a dick about it but there’s a difference between doing light work from palace and cramming yourself onto a commuter train on your way to infect an office pic.twitter.com/V0fbVVaxv0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 20, 2022

12.