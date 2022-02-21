Job candidates were told to ‘send a thank you note’ after interviews and this comeback says it best

Life

Over on Twitter author and publisher Tim Sullivan had a ‘pro tip’ for anyone who’s about to do a job interview.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go down entirely well with everyone.

Candidates just spent hours of their time, for free, putting together application materials & preparing for and completing an interview. Interviewers should be thanking them, not the other way around. — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) February 17, 2022

I don’t expect a thank you note. However, I do think employers should follow up with job candidates after an interview & thank them, let them know when a decision has been made or if there are delays. That doesn’t always happen. — Courtney Berger (@courtney_berger) February 17, 2022

You’re the one getting paid for your time, your candidates aren’t. You should be sending them a thank you note. — Science ftw (@Science_FTW_) February 17, 2022

But this response, which went viral on Reddit after it was shared by beerbellybegone surely says it best.

And here are just a few of the things fellow Redditors said about it.

‘Funnily enough when I’m hiring I only pay attention to the interview. Couldn’t give a flying f*ck whether they thanked me for it. ‘I’ve probably already decided who I want to hire and a thank you email isn’t going to make a blind bit of difference. ‘Unless I’m hiring someone to write thank you emails it doesn’t suddenly improve how competent they appear. Sorry this stuff drives me insane.’

Vinylcrackhead ‘Some overachieving brown noser was the first person to send thank you notes to interviewers and then everybody else had to do it so not to be outdone and the rest of us suffer for it just like fucking cover letters’

Nestormahkno19d ‘True. But addressing me as your jobship would certainly draw attention.’

DownvoteEvangelist

