People are sharing their ‘incredibly petty TV frustrations’ – 30+ most relatable

It all began over on Twitter when TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan – @scottygb – had a question for his many followers.

What is your (incredibly petty) TV frustrations? Mine is when a main character texts a close mate but you see on their phone they have no previous chats. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 20, 2022

And it turned out there are lots of very petty things on TV that really, really get our goat.

1.

Clearly empty takeaway coffee cups being carried. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) February 20, 2022

2.

People waking up because of a phone call in the middle of the night and picking up their mobiles, which are just lying there on the bedside table, NOT CHARGING. Absolutely sends me off the deep end. — Holly Seddon (@hollyseddon) February 20, 2022

3.

One character saying to another ‘Tell me again why we’ve come here.’ — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) February 20, 2022

4.

Characters who order food from a cafe/restaurant and subsequently leave without a) paying for it or b) eating any of the food. — Noah Keate (@NoahKeate) February 20, 2022

5.

When people say they’ll meet later, but don’t agree a time or location. Every. Single. Time. — JohnnyH (@johnny_head1) February 20, 2022

6.

When characters turn on the TV and catch *exactly* the start in the news bulletin to the news story which is relevant to that point in the show’s overall plot. — Marc Blank-Settle (@MarcSettle) February 20, 2022

7.

when everyone keeps their typing noise and text whoosh noise on because you can’t do something silently in a tv show even when you’re having an affair and doing secret texts — Hayley Campbell (@hayleycampbell) February 20, 2022

8.

Random face washing – Character going into (usually public) bathrooms and washing their faces, which apparently shows they are stressed. I maintain that nobody does this in real life. — Joseph Body (@BodyJJ) February 20, 2022

9.

Opening packets of pills and never getting the leaflet end. That bloke in Line of Duty was a painkiller addict, never opened the ‘wrong’ end of the countless packets he downed. — Hattie Midnight (@HattieMidnight) February 20, 2022

10.

Ending a phone call, having received crucial information, without saying goodbye. (Literally no one does this in real life unless you’re slamming the phone down in the middle of a blazing row). — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) February 20, 2022

11.

Suitcases that very obviously have nothing in them. Or, when the character eg ‘leaves the Square forever’ and has a mini suitcase that’d barely hold one change of clothing. — Katie Chutzpah (@KatieChutzpah) February 20, 2022

12.

terrible graphic design on fake web browsers. I still think about “Poodle” from The Syndicate. pic.twitter.com/X6PHoqYMGx — Ariadne 🦋 (@Ariadne_Reviews) February 20, 2022

13.

When the set of a period TV show is too reflective of the year it was made, so the living room in a programme that’s set in 1988 will only have furniture from 1988, the TV & video will be the latest available models from 1988, etc. No-one lives like that, & it looks really weird — Elis James (@elisjames) February 20, 2022

14.

i know it’s necessary and it’s happens all the time but I cannot hack chance meetings in big cities. i have never had a chance meeting that has developed the plot of my life ever — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) February 20, 2022

15.