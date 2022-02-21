These 12 popular artworks have a little something extra when they’re reimagined with cats

Pics

Ukrainian illustrator Inna Ruda has a unique and charming style, that has led to her being the illustrator of choice for several children’s books – like this one by Oksana Krotyuk.

On her social media, she shares pictures she’s drawn and painted on a very wide variety of topics, such as TV shows and internet memes.



One theme that crops up frequently is classic works of art – with cats inserted. They’re what the internet was made for – and we’ve gathered some brilliant examples for you.

1. Girl With a Pearl Earring, Vermeer

2. Bacchus, Caravaggio

3. American Gothic, Wood

4. Mona Lisa, da Vinci

5. The Scream, Munch

6. The Kiss, Klimt

7. Self-portrait With Bandaged Ear, Van Gogh

8. The Son of Man, Magritte

9. Self-portrait With Striped Shirt, Schiele

10. Portrait of the Postman Joseph Roulin, Van Gogh

11. Olympia, Manet

12. The Dance, Matisse

So you can see a sample of Inna’s drawing style, here’s her take on that Bernie Sanders photo.

“Of course this is Bernie, but also it’s me riding a bus #bernie #sanders #cat #mittens”

He must be wearing Kitten mittens.

You can follow Inna on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or see more of her work on her own website.

