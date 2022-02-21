These 12 popular artworks have a little something extra when they’re reimagined with cats
Ukrainian illustrator Inna Ruda has a unique and charming style, that has led to her being the illustrator of choice for several children’s books – like this one by Oksana Krotyuk.
On her social media, she shares pictures she’s drawn and painted on a very wide variety of topics, such as TV shows and internet memes.
One theme that crops up frequently is classic works of art – with cats inserted. They’re what the internet was made for – and we’ve gathered some brilliant examples for you.
1. Girl With a Pearl Earring, Vermeer
2. Bacchus, Caravaggio
3. American Gothic, Wood
4. Mona Lisa, da Vinci
5. The Scream, Munch
6. The Kiss, Klimt
7. Self-portrait With Bandaged Ear, Van Gogh
8. The Son of Man, Magritte
9. Self-portrait With Striped Shirt, Schiele
10. Portrait of the Postman Joseph Roulin, Van Gogh
11. Olympia, Manet
12. The Dance, Matisse
So you can see a sample of Inna’s drawing style, here’s her take on that Bernie Sanders photo.
“Of course this is Bernie, but also it’s me riding a bus #bernie #sanders #cat #mittens”
He must be wearing Kitten mittens.
You can follow Inna on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or see more of her work on her own website.
READ MORE
Not even works of art can escape the Covid police – 15 masterpieces