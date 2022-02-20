‘Politics – the board game’ is more revealing than any MP interview ever

Entertainment

You could be forgiven for thinking that politicians don’t always take important matters as seriously as they should, and some seem to be playing by a whole other set of rules.

Foil Arms and Hog have cut to the chase with this brilliant sketch about the game being played by the people who run the world – no, not girls, Beyoncé – politicians.

“What’s the goal of the game?” “To make the country a better place for its citizens.” “No, it says here to stay in power as long as possible.”

One hundred per cent would buy that game. Perhaps they could make a limited Partygate edition.

YouTube users loved the sketch and chipped in with comments like these.

The level of hidden political jokes and amount of triggering I got when watching it is absolutely beautiful 😂.

I like when Arms looks directly at the camera and says “It’s just a game” 🤣 when we ALL know it’s very much all too real! Very relatable for too many countries, but if you don’t laugh you’ll cry! Great sketch!

This is the kind of game where “The public knows about war crimes you permitted during your term” has no implications, but the card “You ate a sandwich in a weird way and the photos are everywhere” makes the voters lose all respect for you.

How does everyone know all these are political lies and yet nothing ever changes in the system?! I will never understand.

This family fun game will break apart relationships quicker than monopoly & uno combined.

Simi S nailed it with this comment.

This is basically an exclusive behind the scenes footage of every meeting of the Government.

