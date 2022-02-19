Dan Walker called out a Daily Mail blooper and people loved it

Celebrity

One of the joys of Twitter – no, it does have joys – is that it gives people the opportunity to put newspaper mistakes right without having to wait for them to do it.

Well, when we say people, we mostly just mean celebrities, and this was a most enjoyable case in point, courtesy of BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Here’s the Daily Mail story …

… and this is what Walker had to say about it.

Just a regular reminder that I don’t have a son called Chuck 😂😂 It was a joke I made more than a decade ago about naming a kid after Chuck Norris. His name is Joe. Wikipedia is not a reliable source. pic.twitter.com/4sffYj4j5m — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 18, 2022

We’ve all been there (no, not to Italy).

Chuck Walker sounds like a bruising lineman for the Texans🤣 — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) February 18, 2022

READ MORE

Neil Oliver bemoaned people ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice and was torn apart – 23 force 10 takedowns

Source Twitter @mrdanwalker