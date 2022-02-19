Celebrity

Dan Walker called out a Daily Mail blooper and people loved it

Poke Staff. Updated February 19th, 2022

One of the joys of Twitter – no, it does have joys – is that it gives people the opportunity to put newspaper mistakes right without having to wait for them to do it.

Well, when we say people, we mostly just mean celebrities, and this was a most enjoyable case in point, courtesy of BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Here’s the Daily Mail story …

… and this is what Walker had to say about it.

We’ve all been there (no, not to Italy).

