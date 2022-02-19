13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Do they ask this question about all the athletes?’

(via)

2. ‘Rainy day in Ireland’

(via)

3. ‘My bank told me off’



(via)

4. ‘A Common Home Delivery Problem in Canada’

(via)

5. ‘Found at local grocery store’

(via)

6. ‘My cat always sits like he’s traumatized’

(via)

7. ‘Shoulder the burden’

(via)

8. ‘This sign by the cafeteria staff trying to appeal to gen z and get us to eat fruit or vegetables’

(via)

9. ‘My food processor has a blade attachment for shredding bibles?’

(via)

10. “Hello Bart”

(via)

11. ‘DOGS OWN THE TRUCK!’

(via)

12. ‘Keeping my night shift guys awake by any means necessary’

(via)

13. ‘Dad will be grilling dinner At-At 7pm’

(via)

READ MORE

19 sparkling takedowns of people’s dumb comments to make your day better

Source Reddit r/funny