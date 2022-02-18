Life

The UK has been battered by storms and funny tweeters have battered back – 28 low blows

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2022

In a lot of areas of the UK, it’s currently half-term, so – naturally – the country is being battered by storms.

Storm Dudley came first, bringing down power lines and trees, causing extensive flooding and even chucking a large trampoline onto train tracks.

Dudley’s meaner sister, Eunice, is so large, the Met Office has decided to issue a rare red weather warning, and the Shipping Forecast map looks like this –

Unfortunate reporters have been dispatched to waterfronts everywhere, to show the rest of us just how dangerous it is to go to the waterfront.

And it’s a bad day to be at sea.

The fairly innocuous names came in for some light mockery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

People had plenty of other funny takes.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2