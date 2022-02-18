The UK has been battered by storms and funny tweeters have battered back – 28 low blows

Life

In a lot of areas of the UK, it’s currently half-term, so – naturally – the country is being battered by storms.

⚠️ 2 storms in as many days. Storm Dudley and then Storm Eunice. A rough idea of where they will be coming from ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/783IKL2XxA — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) February 14, 2022

Storm Dudley came first, bringing down power lines and trees, causing extensive flooding and even chucking a large trampoline onto train tracks.

A train named after Sir Captain Tom Moore was stuck for two hours after it hit a trampoline just outside of Cardiff Central station. It comes as amber weather warnings are issued across the country for #StormDudley. Follow live updates: https://t.co/miqYJSEsFO pic.twitter.com/RRmBFj7gwX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 16, 2022

Whiff of Damien Hirst as these local sheep shelter from the storm in a bus stop. #lifeimitatesart #StormDudley pic.twitter.com/p9CwtpI7ns — Your username is far too long (@FarUser) February 16, 2022

Always annoying when there’s a quewe at the bus stop https://t.co/lNtWKH9OCJ — Greg James (@gregjames) February 17, 2022

Dudley’s meaner sister, Eunice, is so large, the Met Office has decided to issue a rare red weather warning, and the Shipping Forecast map looks like this –

Full Shipping forecast and gale warnings 🌊https://t.co/YKKBaFiSOh pic.twitter.com/pbauuLey5U — The Shipping Forecast ⚓️ (@ShippingForecas) February 17, 2022

Unfortunate reporters have been dispatched to waterfronts everywhere, to show the rest of us just how dangerous it is to go to the waterfront.

Sky News reporter battered by a wave. “The advice is really to stay inside.” pic.twitter.com/hJS1RKVRCm — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 18, 2022

And it’s a bad day to be at sea.

The fairly innocuous names came in for some light mockery.

The Naming of Storms is a difficult matter,

It isn’t just one of your holiday games… I found #Dudley hard to take seriously; #Eunice possibly more so pic.twitter.com/JP4K5dWCrh — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) February 18, 2022

Dudley and Eunice are a couple who won a Daily Express competition to have hurricanes named after them — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) February 16, 2022

God knows what Britain did at the bowls club quiz night but Dudley and Eunice are absolutely furious with them. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) February 17, 2022

#DudleyAndEunice will report you to the council if you put your bins out before 7 a.m. on collection day. pic.twitter.com/dNfSO4XrdY — The Poke (@ThePoke) February 17, 2022

Eunice and Dudley sound like your great aunt and uncle that live in a really draughty house with an evil cat. — Ronzo Teilifís Eireann (@ronronzo) February 17, 2022

#DudleyAndEunice watch Garden Rescue but always root for Charlie’s design. https://t.co/gtBJH3QTV3 — Donny ‘Maudist’ Love (@dmv501) February 17, 2022

#DudleyAndEunice have brought their own sandwiches to the Welcome Break. A rare sighting of them in the wild. pic.twitter.com/oq01gNgK1n — Meryl O'Rourke (@MerylORourke) February 17, 2022

#DudleyAndEunice like to go to the local garden centre on a Sunday in their 67 plate Honda Jazz https://t.co/kVzU5oRClS — Rich (@RunsOnRails) February 17, 2022

Storms Dudley and Eunice back to back sound like the old couple down the road when they’ve had a row. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 16, 2022

Point blank refuse to be killed by a storm named Eunice. The indignity. — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) February 17, 2022

People had plenty of other funny takes.

#StormDudley #StormEunice

More woke weather.

We had storms back in my day but didn’t give them names!

We didn’t panic.

We just got on with it.

The weather nowadays is presented by hysterical socialists & fashion models.

Weather today symbolises all that’s wrong with our nation😤 pic.twitter.com/dHEU7Ycrha — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 17, 2022

Storms are just another form of government control trying to reduce your freedoms of going outside. Don't buy into the propaganda. It's not even a storm it's just some wind. I'm not giving up my right to wander around with an umbrella because the media says so. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) February 18, 2022

14.