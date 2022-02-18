This smart dog invented a game it can play all by itself and it’s next-level stuff

Animals

Here’s 14 seconds well spent, a very smart dog that invented a game it can play all by itself and it’s lovely and very impressive.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘Smart dog. Maybe tooooo smart …’

CharlesFromWork ‘Omg they’re evolving.’

Keszki ‘Where are my testicles, Summer?’

stillcallinoutbigots ‘You shall now call me Snowball, because my fur is pretty, and white.’

Ashmedai ‘A bad day of fetching is better than a good day of not fetching.’

shahooster ‘Give a dog a stick and he’ll play fetch for a day. Teach a dog how to play fetch by himself and he’ll play for a lifetime.’

Beginning_Response

READ MORE

This cat making the ‘most precise jump ever’ really is a proper jaw-dropper

Source Reddit u/forked_wizard09