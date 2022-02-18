News

Storm Eunice tore a gaping hole in the O2 – 9 roof-raising reactions

Poke Staff. Updated February 18th, 2022

One of the more graphic depictions of the power of Storm Eunice – apart from Big Jet TV, obviously – was in Greenwich at the O2, where the arena formerly known as the Millennium Dome wasn’t having a great time of it.

And it looked like things were only going to get worse … and worse.

And apart from concern and disappointment from people who faced having their gigs cancelled, obviously, it also prompted lots of responses like these.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Neil Oliver bemoaned people ‘giving in’ to Storm Eunice and was torn apart – 23 force 10 takedowns

Source Twitter @BJFHubbard @Channel4News