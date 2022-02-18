Storm Eunice tore a gaping hole in the O2 – 9 roof-raising reactions

News

One of the more graphic depictions of the power of Storm Eunice – apart from Big Jet TV, obviously – was in Greenwich at the O2, where the arena formerly known as the Millennium Dome wasn’t having a great time of it.

“Gosh, it’s ripped it off.” Storm Eunice has shredded the roof of London’s O2 arena causing the venue to close. The storm has caused havoc across the UK with record-breaking gusts. pic.twitter.com/SKGgK1gjNv — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 18, 2022

And it looked like things were only going to get worse … and worse.

More and more of the Dome is being shredded pic.twitter.com/EUgyH2ryvK — Ben Hubbard (@BJFHubbard) February 18, 2022

And apart from concern and disappointment from people who faced having their gigs cancelled, obviously, it also prompted lots of responses like these.

1.

Every straight man has a pair of boxers that looks like this around the elastic waistband pic.twitter.com/iFQk7PVG4V — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 18, 2022

2.

If the Eastenders credits show the roof of the 02 intact tonight then we’ll finally know for sure if it’s pre-recorded — Joe (@joehullait) February 18, 2022

3.

good of the O2 Arena to go on tour for a change#StormEunice — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) February 18, 2022

4.

They had rizla on the O2 for 22 years and they thought it would last a lifetime 🤣 — Metal Face (@SeIormP) February 18, 2022

5.

People: "Is it just me or is Storm Eunice not that bad?" The O2: pic.twitter.com/t8nDnbaHcy — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 18, 2022

6.

To be fair to the O2 Arena, getting 22 years out of a roof made of plastic bags is no bad… https://t.co/ANZs7u9Lj5 — Carmylite (@Carmylite) February 18, 2022

7.

this is the biggest rip off at the o2 arena since I was charged £7.50 for a pint of carling pic.twitter.com/WrAiwB3T8k — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) February 18, 2022

8.

"The woke O2 Arena submitted to the storm like a cuck snowflake" – Neil Oliver https://t.co/nuu5wCWBiy — Pete Brooksbank (@petebrooksbank) February 18, 2022

9.

Source Twitter @BJFHubbard @Channel4News