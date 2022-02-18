This Skittles-based science experiment has been getting some sweet reactions on TikTok

Science

During successive lockdowns, parents of school-age children were clamouring for easy and inventive ways to keep their youngsters engaged with the curriculum.

Over on TikTok, self-described science nerd supreme, Carly Bowman, demonstrated an experiment with Skittles that might be worth remembering for a rainy day – or *whispers* another lockdown.

Watch and (probably) learn.

If anything, it looked even better with more Skittles.

Then someone asked her to give it a spin, so she did.

Well, you can’t win ’em all. William Ramsay had a suggestion for another Skittles experiment.

Probably best to leave the kids out of this one.

Source Carly Bowman Image Screengrab